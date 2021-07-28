East London Runners Paul Quinton and John Henry impress in ELVIS race

Published: 2:00 PM July 28, 2021

There was a lot to celebrate as Paul Quinton and John Henry from East London Runners took home the biggest trophies for their superb first and third places at the ELVIS series at Raphael Park.

There were also prizes for Scott McMillan as first male vet over 40, Caroline Frith as first female vet over 40 and Becky Evans as first female vet over 50.

The men’s team scored a third straight thumping win with 37 points and was made up of Quinton in a personal best of 27.44, John Henry in 28.31, McMillan as fifth scorer for the team in a personal best 29.04, Paul Woodmansey as sixth scorer in 29.12, Robert Spread as ninth in 29.24 and Joseph Gunn scoring 13th for the team in 30.01.

East London Runners winners at ELVIS series race - Credit: ELR

The women's team battled to a narrow third place with 96 points, leaving them second overall.

The scoring team was made up of Frith in 34.48, Becky Evans in 37.45, Ava Lee in 38.04, Chloe Millan in 38.48, Phoebe Bowman in 41.11 and Janet Bywater 41.57.