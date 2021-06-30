News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

East London Runners set personal best times at Elvis race in Olympic Park

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM June 30, 2021   
East London Runners at Elvis race at the Olympic Park

East London Runners at Elvis race at the Olympic Park - Credit: East London Runners

Nearly 100 East London Runners descended on the Olympic Park for the second fixture in the East London Five Interclub Series.

Perhaps inspired by the iconic venue, the club saw some 20 personal best times set for 5k on the night. 

The two that stand out, having taken over three minutes off their previous PBs, were Iftikhar Ahmad with a time of 24.38 and Morag Campbell with a time of 27.50.

The strong turnout brought some excellent team results with the women’s team, having come a close second at the first fixture, packing well together to claim joint first this time.

Leading the team home in eighth place was Caroline Frith in 21.06, winning first female V40 in the process.

East London Runners at Elvis race at the Olympic Park

East London Runners at Elvis race at the Olympic Park - Credit: East London Runners

You may also want to watch:

Close behind were Becky Evans in 10th with a new PB of 21.23, Ava Lee 11th (21.30) , Paula Bedford 12th ( 21.44), Chloe Millan 14th (22.01) and closing the team in 16th place (22.03) was Kasia Stachowiak.

The men’s team, who won the first fixture, had another outstanding performance also packing well as a team for a comprehensive victory.

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford
  2. 2 Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres
  3. 3 Ilford educator wins teacher of the year at Tes Awards 2021
  1. 4 Seven Kings triple stabbing: September date set for full inquest hearing
  2. 5 Ilford Catholics continue to struggle while other teams march on
  3. 6 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  4. 7 Barkingside Jewish school hosts Rachel Riley for Shabbat Dinner
  5. 8 Redbridge synagogue elects youngest ever chair
  6. 9 More walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics announced in Redbridge
  7. 10 Ilford South MP seeks reassurance over slated ambulance station closure

David Jordan lead the team home in second place in 15.48, followed closely by Paul Quinton in fourth (16.43) winning first male V40 in the process.

Not far behind were Tom Howourth and John Henry in seventh and eighth, both running 16.57. Hot on their heels were Fabrizio Stefanoni in 10th in a new PB of 17.09 and Scott McMillan in 11th in a new PB of 17.11.

And over the weekend the club also enjoyed success in a much longer event, the Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk Ultra challenge in Redbridge, usually held in December but rescheduled twice due to Covid.

As the name suggests competitors run as far as they can in eight hours.

Nathaniel Dye had a convincing win, running consistently throughout the day to record an incredible 82.54km in seven hours, 44 minutes and 24 seconds.

He was welcomed at the finish with a plate of much appreciated hot samosas to help him enjoy his first race victory!

Running
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Business owner Adam Jackson with his 2019 McLaren 600 LT Spider 

Transport for London

TfL admits wrongly charging supercar driver almost £1k in emission fees

Daniel Gayne

person
Cranbrook Road, Ilford

Crime

Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Redbridge and Barking

Daniel Gayne

person
Car fire, Waterworks Corner A406

Travel

Car fire on A406 in South Woodford causing 'serious' delays

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus