East London Runners set personal best times at Elvis race in Olympic Park

Published: 3:30 PM June 30, 2021

Nearly 100 East London Runners descended on the Olympic Park for the second fixture in the East London Five Interclub Series.

Perhaps inspired by the iconic venue, the club saw some 20 personal best times set for 5k on the night.

The two that stand out, having taken over three minutes off their previous PBs, were Iftikhar Ahmad with a time of 24.38 and Morag Campbell with a time of 27.50.

The strong turnout brought some excellent team results with the women’s team, having come a close second at the first fixture, packing well together to claim joint first this time.

Leading the team home in eighth place was Caroline Frith in 21.06, winning first female V40 in the process.

East London Runners at Elvis race at the Olympic Park - Credit: East London Runners

Close behind were Becky Evans in 10th with a new PB of 21.23, Ava Lee 11th (21.30) , Paula Bedford 12th ( 21.44), Chloe Millan 14th (22.01) and closing the team in 16th place (22.03) was Kasia Stachowiak.

The men’s team, who won the first fixture, had another outstanding performance also packing well as a team for a comprehensive victory.

David Jordan lead the team home in second place in 15.48, followed closely by Paul Quinton in fourth (16.43) winning first male V40 in the process.

Not far behind were Tom Howourth and John Henry in seventh and eighth, both running 16.57. Hot on their heels were Fabrizio Stefanoni in 10th in a new PB of 17.09 and Scott McMillan in 11th in a new PB of 17.11.

And over the weekend the club also enjoyed success in a much longer event, the Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk Ultra challenge in Redbridge, usually held in December but rescheduled twice due to Covid.

As the name suggests competitors run as far as they can in eight hours.

Nathaniel Dye had a convincing win, running consistently throughout the day to record an incredible 82.54km in seven hours, 44 minutes and 24 seconds.

He was welcomed at the finish with a plate of much appreciated hot samosas to help him enjoy his first race victory!