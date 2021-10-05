News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

East London Runners impress at long-awaited London Marathon 2021

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:53 PM October 5, 2021   
East London Runners at London Marathon 2021

East London Runners at London Marathon 2021 - Credit: ELR

East London Runners (ELR) put on a spectacular performance at the long-awaited Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

All those months of training and personal sacrifice finally paid off for the 34 club friends, who were cheered on by the rest of the team at the 20-mile water station that they manage with the London Fire Brigade.  

The atmosphere was electric, which helped put that extra little spring in their step as they made their way through the last six miles. 

There were marathon personal best times and course PBs for some, while others just enjoyed the occasion and raising money for their chosen charities. 

ELR has thanked Matilda Frith and Abbie Hoult for helping out at the water station after running the 2.6k mini-marathon.

You may also want to watch:

They were selected to complete in the mini-event on behalf of their boroughs; Matilda for Redbridge and Abbie for Waltham Forest. 

Additionally, ELR thanked Don Bennett for putting the results together from the marathon and from every week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Enforcement hub' opens in Ilford as part of crime crackdown
  2. 2 Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
  3. 3 No investigation: Met Police retracts statement about school
  1. 4 Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest
  2. 5 Flooding causes delays on A12
  3. 6 Charity boss receives British Empire Medal
  4. 7 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  5. 8 'Make recovery visible': Addiction recovery hub launches in Ilford
  6. 9 Gants Hill man completes 100th blood donation
  7. 10 Plans to build new hospice halted, charity boss confirms
Running
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beaufort Gardens in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour

Daniel Gayne

person
Gulzar Hussain Shoro showing some of the receipts from allegedly fraudulent orders

Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole

Daniel Gayne

person
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Food and Drink

'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Retail

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

Daniel Gayne

person