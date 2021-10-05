East London Runners impress at long-awaited London Marathon 2021

Published: 2:53 PM October 5, 2021

East London Runners (ELR) put on a spectacular performance at the long-awaited Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

All those months of training and personal sacrifice finally paid off for the 34 club friends, who were cheered on by the rest of the team at the 20-mile water station that they manage with the London Fire Brigade.

The atmosphere was electric, which helped put that extra little spring in their step as they made their way through the last six miles.

There were marathon personal best times and course PBs for some, while others just enjoyed the occasion and raising money for their chosen charities.

ELR has thanked Matilda Frith and Abbie Hoult for helping out at the water station after running the 2.6k mini-marathon.

They were selected to complete in the mini-event on behalf of their boroughs; Matilda for Redbridge and Abbie for Waltham Forest.

Additionally, ELR thanked Don Bennett for putting the results together from the marathon and from every week.