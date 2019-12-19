Sikhs in the City races give plenty of Christmas cheer to East London Runners stars

The week before Christmas on the athletics calendar is the signal for the brilliantly named Sikhs in the City races.

The event takes in a Dawn till Dusk ultra marathon, as well as a full marathon, half marathon and a 10k and East London Runners were out in strength in all of them.

The ultra saw Jagbir Bassi in action and he finished in a fine 12th place after completing 30 laps of the track in six hours 35 minutes 34 seconds.

Peter Hatley was one place behind him after completing 28 laps, while completing the ELR contingent was Jacob Stevens who was 26th overall after 25 laps.

The marathon event proved to be a triumph for Patrick Brown who stormed to victory in 17 seconds under the three-hour barrier.

Richard Kimmens was fourth after clocking 3:33.31, while Jimmy Dale managed 3:53.40 for seventh.

For the women, Maud Hodson was 17th overall and fourth among the female athletes as she clocked 4:14.53, with Selina Vernal managing 4:52.21.

Fiona Day crossed the line in 5:20.52, while Karan Ghadia was also in action.

Sarah Burns was the pick of the ELR contingent in the half marathon as she was a fine 15th overall and fourth woman past the post with a time of 2:03.19.

Janey Bywater was not far behind as sixth woman in 2:08.25, with Veronica Carrasco seventh in 2:12.49, and Caroline Moore clocking 2:25.04 for 11th female.

Alice Barrett was 18th in 2:45.34, while Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera was also in action.

There was more success in the 10k where Liviu Ionita came home in 35.42 to win the race and James Nichols was third in 41.22.

Stephen Swan was ninth, with Manjit Singh 14th, Stuart Barton one place further back and Jay Sangha 16th.

Fiona Critchley was the second woman to finish after clocking 52.44.

Trying to get a bit of winter sunshine was Thomas Burrard-Lucas who took part in the Seville half marathon.

The sunshine certainly helped his cause as he managed a new personal best of 1:28.10.

Last Wednesday saw event four in the Chingford League at the Velopark which was run over 5k.

And it proved a good day for Euan Brown as he crossed the line in first place.