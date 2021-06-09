Success for East London Runners at return of race series

Published: 10:42 AM June 9, 2021

East London Runners men's team triumphed and the ladies came second in the opener of the Elvis series in Dagenham. - Credit: East London Runners

East London Runners men's team won the opening round of a regional running series.

The team took the honours in the first event of the East London Five Interclub Series (Elvis) held in Dagenham.

Last year's competition was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the club said it was great for the racing to take place again.

Patrick Brown was the club's first male runner to complete the five-mile course in 29 minutes 28 seconds.

Fabrizio Stefanoni followed three seconds further back, while Paul Woodmansey, Robert Spread, Scott McMillan and John Henry also scored points.

The women's team came second behind Ilford AC, with Becky Evans the club's top female finisher in 36 minutes three seconds for first overall in the female over-50s category.

Kasia Stachowiak ran the course in 37 minutes 11 seconds and Ava Lee was top in the female over-40s category in 38 minutes two seconds.

Morag Campbell also knocked six minutes off her personal best time to finish in 47 minutes 41 seconds.