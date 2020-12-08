East London Runners back out racing following UK lockdown

East London Runners at the Hog Hill Chingford League race

East London Runners were back out racing following a month of lockdown restrictions.

East London Runners Karan Gadhia was back in racing action

The second race of the Chingford League took place on Sunday with 18 East London Runners competing. It was a tough and hilly 5k race with some saying “that hill should be outlawed”.

The sea of red club shirts at the start was a refreshing sight given the previous months of mostly virtual racing.

First home for East London Runners was John Henry in a spectacular time of 17.57. This was Henry’s first time at Hog Hill and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

First lady was Zoila Gilham-Fernandez in 21.21, who has just returned to running post pregnancy. She has been running since she was a teenager and has many years of training at Hog Hill behind her.

Fellow female club member, Caroline Frith decided to race having just cycled 45 miles. She finished in a brilliantly bonkers time of 22.56. Not a personal best but it is hardly surprising.

Tom Howourth in 18.12 was next up, followed by Patrick Brown in 18.20, Robert Spread in 18.26 and Fabrizio Stefanoni in 18.33. This was Stefanoni’s second fastest PB if we are counting virtual races, and his first time at Hog Hill.

Meanwhile, Karan Gadhia, who joined East London Runners in 2018, has gone from strength to strength.

He completed the Phoenix Riverside Marathon in a superb time of 3.38.10.

This was his fourth marathon in two years, and his best! His first was in Manchester in April 2019 which he completed in 4.40 hours.

Having run 1,800 miles this year so far has certainly helped with his times.

Another two East London Runners, Suzanne Bench and Andrea Waller completed the 14 mile Springfield Striders (trail) Hobble in 3.57.24.

The good friends and old-timers completed the course with only abbreviations to guide the way.

An all-round good weekend of racing for East London Runners.