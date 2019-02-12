Search

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 March 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Archant

West Ham United will aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers were brave in defeat at title hopefuls Manchester City on Wednesday after Manuel Pellegrini’s side beat seemingly-doomed London rivals Fulham at home last Friday.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to Vanarama National League action at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

The O’s took a step closer to Wembley Stadium last weekend as Justin Edinburgh’s men triumphed at Brackley Town in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge make the long trip north to face play-off hopefuls Harrogate Town.

Peter Taylor’s men recorded a timely success last Saturday with Daggers beating Sutton United at home for just a second success in their last nine league matches.

All this, plus the latest news from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to cogitate on another week in east London football.

