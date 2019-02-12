The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify Archant

West Ham United will aim to bounce back at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hammers were brave in defeat at title hopefuls Manchester City on Wednesday after Manuel Pellegrini’s side beat seemingly-doomed London rivals Fulham at home last Friday.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to Vanarama National League action at Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

The O’s took a step closer to Wembley Stadium last weekend as Justin Edinburgh’s men triumphed at Brackley Town in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge make the long trip north to face play-off hopefuls Harrogate Town.

Peter Taylor’s men recorded a timely success last Saturday with Daggers beating Sutton United at home for just a second success in their last nine league matches.

All this, plus the latest news from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to cogitate on another week in east London football.