Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 May 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Archant

West Ham United Women host Birmingham City in their final home game of the Women's Super League season, keen to bounce back after last weekend's defeat.

The Hammers have a brave performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, but ultimately lost 3-0.

The men, meanwhile, end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford as the two sides battle to finish 10th.

You may also want to watch:

Manuel Pellegrini's men signed off from the London Stadium for the season in style last Saturday with a 3-0 triumph over Southampton.

Leyton Orient continue their preparations for the FA Trophy final against Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19 with a friendly against Aston Villa's under-23s on Friday.

And Dagenham & Redbridge legend Junior McDougald is also continuing his preparations for his Victoria Road return for a charity match on May 26.

All this is discussed on the latest episode of the east London football podcast, with host Matt Withers joined by a string of in-the-know reporters to give their take on another exciting week for the sport in the area.

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants a repeat of last season’s start

Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (right) confirmed Ashar Zaidi (left) will not play for the club next season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Everybody must be free to worship without fear’: Ilford MPs and local politicians react to Seven Kings Mosque shooting

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Daggers Ladies to hold trial event

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies are holding a trial day at Victoria Road on May 25 (pic: Dag & Red FC)

McAnuff pleased O’s fans can enjoy Wembley trip

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists