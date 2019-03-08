The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast Archant

West Ham United Women host Birmingham City in their final home game of the Women's Super League season, keen to bounce back after last weekend's defeat.

The Hammers have a brave performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, but ultimately lost 3-0.

The men, meanwhile, end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford as the two sides battle to finish 10th.

Manuel Pellegrini's men signed off from the London Stadium for the season in style last Saturday with a 3-0 triumph over Southampton.

Leyton Orient continue their preparations for the FA Trophy final against Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19 with a friendly against Aston Villa's under-23s on Friday.

And Dagenham & Redbridge legend Junior McDougald is also continuing his preparations for his Victoria Road return for a charity match on May 26.

All this is discussed on the latest episode of the east London football podcast, with host Matt Withers joined by a string of in-the-know reporters to give their take on another exciting week for the sport in the area.