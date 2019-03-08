Search

Darts: Chadwell Heath start season with defeat

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 September 2019

Romford A and B both picked up wins. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Romford A and B both picked up wins. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Chadwell Heath opened up the new season in Division Two of the London Super League with a 5-2 defeat to local rivals Romford B.

New signing Freddie Francis (22.97) was first out of the hat for the hosts, but his debut ended in a straight legs defeat.

Heath immediately struck back. Joe Russell (20.08) is capable of better scoring than was on display here, but he still had more than enough in the tank, only dropping one leg on the way.

The hosts then lost three on the bounce. Dave Ball (20.75) was seen off in the fifth leg. Liam Hill (22.54) went one leg further, going down in the sixth.

John Loeber (23.43) took his game to the decider but wasn't able to break the throw which ensured the visitors would depart the Grove Social Club with the spoils.

Matt Crowley (21.65) pulled one back for Heath in the penultimate contest, but still needed six legs to secure the point.

The best game of the night was saved to the very end, going the full distance. Lance Adams (22.81) gave as good as he got. He fired in 12 tons, a maximum and for good measure cracked home the highest checkout the Division with this week with a fine 124. But again the throw in the finale would prove pivotal, as Romford B held on to complete the overall win.

Heath are back on home turf next Monday, as they welcome new boys Clapton to the Grove. Clapton also lost their opening contest, 5-2 at home to Woolwich so Heath should hopefully make full use of home advantage and bag their opening win.

