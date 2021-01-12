Dan Lawrence will stick to 'unique' batting technique in test arena

Published: 2:00 PM January 12, 2021

Essex's Dan Lawrence makes a run during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove. - Credit: PA

Dan Lawrence has vowed to stay true to his batting technique to thrive in the Test arena with England.

The 23-year-old Essex star, who went to Trinity High in Woodford Green, should make his Test debut when England start their two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle on Thursday.

Lawrence admitted having to pinch himself when chatting with South Africa great and batting consultant Jacques Kallis in England training this week.

The aggressive shot-maker loves soaking up information from his coaches and colleagues - but not to the extent where he forgets the qualities that have propelled him into the international reckoning.

"I think I am a big one for trying to do things in my own unique way," said Lawrence.

"It's trying to stick to my guns and to what's made me successful so far.

"I don't want to come into an England environment and completely change everything because that wouldn't be true to myself.

"The big thing for me is having the confidence in my own game, that I do believe I can be really successful at this level.

"It's just a matter of actually going and doing it now.

"I've had a big technical change over the last 12 months.

"When I was playing for Essex before I was triggering too much and getting out in ways I shouldn't have done, and I've really simplified things down now.

"And I really feel confident in my new technique.

"So I really do believe I can be successful at the level, and it's just a matter of getting out there now and doing it really.

"I'm a big watcher, so I just park myself at the back of the nets and try to take little bits from anyone really.

"It's obviously fantastic having Jacques Kallis here, arguably the greatest player to ever have played."

Lawrence's father Mark will be watching on from home in England, given the coronavirus constraints.

He is still the groundsman at Chingford CC, and Lawrence admitted his dad has had a big role in his professional career.

"He was a massive part of my upbringing at Chingford. I would always pester him to hit balls in the indoor nets every day, probably much to his annoyance," said Lawrence.

"He'll be a nervous wreck if I do play on Thursday. It's very weird, I'd love to have him out here as well as my brothers, but it's going to be nice to know there's people watching and wanting me to do well.

"My dad's very good at what he does and he's got a bit of an obsession with cutting grass. So my childhood memories would be of him out there trying to make every blade of grass look perfect.

"And just a lot of cricket conversations. It was always nice, I've been brought up around cricket and never really played any other sports growing up.

"My dad and I would just have conversation after conversation around cricket, and I'm sure he'll be very excited come Thursday."