Hockey: Crostyx women show fight in defeat

Crostyx women put up a fight in their 4-0 loss to Upminster in East League Division One.

Oli Thorogood made two brilliant saves to keep Upminster at bay early on, but the deadlock was broken just before half time.

Player of the match Anna Lawes produced plenty of great passes out from defence to find her midfielders, but Crostyx could not create many chances in the D.

They went close when hitting a post and continued to play some excellent hockey in the second half, with great link-up play winning further short corners.

However, Upminster proved clinical in front of goal and scored three more times to claim the points and leave Crostyx to prepare for their match against Bishop’s Stortford this weekend.

The seconds lost 5-3 to Maldon, but the thirds beat Colne by a 3-1 margin and the fourths earned a 1-0 derby win over their Redbridge & Ilford rivals.

Various players had to play in unfamiliar positions, with Anika Mayor in goal behind a defence including Kiran Shepperson, Crissy Thorne, Maddie Childs and Kate Dempsey.

Caroline Barr was able to play for 20 minutes in each half, while Clare Nwofor, Helen Ducat and Sue Johnston linked up in midfield and Lucy Fox dropped back when required.

Faith Nwofor, Zoe Oldfield, Charlotte Devereux and Gill Woods shared attacking duties, meanwhile, and Crostyx dominated possession, forcing several short corners in a goalless first half.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Faith Nwofor made a surging run from midfield and played a quick one-two with Oldfield to get around the defender and fire home the only goal of the game.

The player of the match vote was a close-run thing, but Dempsey got the nod ahead of goalscorer Nwofor and Johnston.

The men drew 1-1 with their Upminster rivals, but the seconds were thumped 8-0 by Brentwood.

The thirds beat Waltham Forest 3-1, though, and the fourths thrashed London Royals by an 8-0 margin.