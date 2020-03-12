Hockey: Crostyx youngsters book trip to regional finals

Crostyx under-10s came out on top in the Essex round of the England Hockey In2Hockey Championships at the weekend.

The Woodford youngsters began with a 3-0 loss against Blue Hornets, but bounced back to beat local rivals Old Loughts 2-0.

Oscar Leel netted both goals, while Atif Thaha made a string of great saves to preserve his clean sheet, and Crostyx then beat Chelmsford 3-0 as Archie Barnes and Leel (2) struck.

The last match was against Waltham Forest, with solid defending and another goal for Leel putting them ahead before Gus Matthews fired home from a short corner.

Forest hit back after a spell of pressure, but Crostyx held on and earned a trip to the regional finals at Harleston along with Blue Hornets on April 26.

Crostyx: Atif Thaha, Archie Barnes, Ben Foley, Gus Matthews, Alex Blair, Amar Johal, Joseph Allam, Oscar Leel, Samuel Pratt, William Sampson.