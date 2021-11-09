Crostyx bounce back with victory over Kings & Alleyn's

Crostyx Hockey Club sealed a 3-2 victory over Kings & Alleyn’s to get back to winning ways in division one of the London League on Saturday.

The visitors made the better start to the first half and quickly punished Crostyx on the counter-attack, with a near-post deflection which gave goalkeeper Robin Wallich little chance of keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

With their tails up, Kings & Alleyn's doubled their advantage soon after with a deflected effort from a penalty corner which trickled over the line, followed by jubilant celebrations.

The remainder of the first half largely consisted of Crostyx possession and efforts at goal, but they were unable to convert.

With minutes to go in the first half, ex-first team captain Dan Hunn found a yard of space in the opposition’s D and managed to convert a quick snap-push shot into the bottom corner.

You may also want to watch:

In a desperate bid to stop Crostyx’s midfielder Felix Murphy taking a free hit quickly by hitting the ball away, a Kings & Alleyn's defender found his number being taken by the umpire and received a two-minute sin bin.

Despite the man advantage, Crostyx’s onslaught was thwarted by their opposition as they failed to capitalise and the scores remained at 2-1.

With the game becoming increasingly heated chasing the equaliser, Dan Hunn found himself in opposition’s final third and managed to pick-pocket the Kings & Alleyn's central defender and was through on goal.

With an experienced head, Dan neatly chipped it over the goalkeeper’s on-rushing stick to make it 2-2.

The final 20 minutes of the game saw end-to-end hockey as both teams strived to be victorious.

A pivotal moment 10 minutes from the final whistle saw Kings & Alleyn's squander a three on one scenario in the final third to let Crostyx off the hook.

Four minutes from the end, Crostyx forward Dan Hunn completed his hat trick to make the score 3-2.

Crostyx managed to see out the final few minutes, leaving them sixth in the league of 12.

The third XI suffered a 6-0 loss to Witham as the fourth XI completed a convincing 2-0 win against local rivals Waltham Forest, with new member Jacob Lloyd grabbing both goals.