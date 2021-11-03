Crostyx ladies climb up league table with Basildon victory

Crostyx Ladies sealed a 3-1 victory away to Basildon to climb up the hockey league table despite having to get through an unseasonal monsoon that tested skill before a ball was struck.

With Basildon and Crostyx on equal points - Basildon ahead in the table on goal difference with a strong scoring record - Crostyx knew they were in for a tough match.

The first half saw sustained Crostyx pressure winning several short corners, with many creative passages of play.

Poulter, in her first season back from university, demonstrated her learning has not just been in the lecture hall.

Teaming up with Hawes and Coles, a rolling dynamic style soon dominated first half play as the Murphy sisters and Nwofor introduced pace, confusion and mayhem for Basildon.

It fell to an in-form Coles to break the deadlock just before half time through a blazing strike from a short corner routine that whistled past the keeper.

With a change of strategy by Moncur for the second half, Kiera Murphy dropped back and dominated the midfield contests - justifying her player of the match award with a finish from a short corner, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Basildon however were not going down lightly and exploited a midfield turnover to pull one back and keep their hopes flickering.

Crostyx quickly reacted and defender Pope scored her first Crostyx goal.

The 3-1 win saw Crostyx jump ahead of Basildon in the table. Facing Brentwood next week at home, Crostyx will carry momentum forward in search of another three points.

Meanwhile, it was an unbeaten Saturday for the all of the Crostyx ladies teams as the seconds sealed entertaining 2-0 win against Brentwood with goals from Charlotte Six-Rais and Lucy Dempsey, and a 2-2 draw for the Ladies 4’s thanks to goals from Isla Grainger and Lizzie King.