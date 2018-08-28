Search

Maud’s milestone means equal distance for men and women

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 January 2019

East London Runners ladies cross-country

Archant

East London Runner Hodson celebrates her #runequal campaign success

East London Runners mens cross-countryEast London Runners mens cross-country

Saturday’s Essex Championship cross-country proved to be a great milestone for East London Runner and campaigner Maud Hodson.

She has been advocating that men and women run over the same distance of 10k in the championships and at the weekend she had her wish fulfilled.

“It was an exhilarating, but also exhausting weekend on the #runequal front,” said Maud after the race.

“I absolutely loved running at the newly equalised Essex XC champs and gave a decent account of myself.”

“It was a wonderfully positive event, with the feeling of a little bit of sporting history being made.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved so far. And loving how many fantastic women and men I have met through the campaign.

In the race itself at Writtle College, Jennifer Ansell led the way as she clocked 43.17 for 24th place.

Sarah Burns was 59th in 49.01, with Hodson managing 64th in 50.38.

Also in action were Fiona Critchley in 70th (51.46), Kasia Stachowiak in 86th (54.15), Georgie Hooper 89th (54.28) and Joanne Neville in 98th (55.29) all inside the top 100, while Catriona Hoult (101st) and Fiona Day (103rd) were just outside.

For the men, Euan Brown battled home in 34.13 to be a superb 10th, while his team-mates were well behind.

Dan Gritton was 97th in 39.41, while Spencer Evans was 103rd, James Nichols came home 122nd and Dan Senior was 138th.

The ELR A team were placed 11th with the B team 18th, the C team 22nd and the D team 25th out of 27 to show their strength in depth.

The men were 18th.

Hodson was also in action on New Year’s Day as she took part in the Flitch Wat Marathon where she finished 21st out of 31 in 4:35.57.

John Booth managed a personal best at the Serpentine New Year’s Day 10k as he clocked 35.32 to be 24th.

Over at the Velopark, the Mince Pie Revenge duathlon saw Sarah Burns finish as third lady, clocking 52.16 to be 34th overall.

Jimmy Dale was 38th with Roger Stubbs 45th and Emily Clarke back in 54th for the two-mile run, 10-mile cycle and another one mile run.

Michael Bamford was at the Ashbridge Sprint Duathlon on Sunday where he clocked 1:21.47 to be 31st out of 80.

