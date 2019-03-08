Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Dot balls are the currency T20 bowlers deal in. Adam Zampa may not qualify yet as the king of spin, but he is certainly one of the princes of parsimony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Zampa in bowling action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Adam Zampa in bowling action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex's overseas leggie has sent down 23 of his 66 deliveries in this fledgling Vitality Blast campaign without a run being hit off them.

In the bish, bash, bosh world of T20 cricket, he even managed the rarity of bowling a maiden over against Surrey, a wicket maiden at that, only the third he has recorded in a career of 118 matches and nearly 400 overs.

It is a feat akin to a batsman scoring a century and the 27-year-old Australian white-ball international said: "I'll take that! I'm happy to say I've got three centuries!

"It's a good feeling to bowl a maiden, particularly in such a high-scoring game as that one was. We got over 220 - and it was only a 15-over game.

Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

"Once you bowl a maiden, and the asking rate goes up, it's game-changing, particularly when you've got guys at the other end like Aaron Finch who can potentially win the game for the opposition.

"Yes, dot balls are very important. I'm not the kind of guy who will blast teams out; I'm not the kind of guy who will get three wickets in an over. I'm more the kind of bowler who builds pressure and does it that way.

"Dot balls tend to turn to wickets. In the role I'm playing here I'm finding myself bowling throughout the innings. I usually bowling an over of power play, a couple in the middle and one towards the end. So it's important to keep taking wickets the whole time.

"Sometimes you aren't going to get them yourself, so it's important that you close out overs to make it easier for the guy at the other end."

You may also want to watch:

The guys at the other end when Essex play Hampshire tonight at The Cloudfm County Ground (7pm) will include Mohammad Amir, now the Pakistan quick's visa problems have been resolved.

It is a double-whammy for Essex. As he showed when he turned out for the county in the 2017 season, he is close to being the king of parsimony. His economy rate then was often below even his impressive career average of 6.75 runs per over.

"It'll be exciting to have Mo on the field for the first time," added Zampa. "We've probably missed him the first couple of games. He'll make a huge difference in the power play for us and he's going to be really important at the death.

"Having him at the other end is probably going to help me. Maybe I'll become more of a wicket-taking option for the team and my role might be a little bit different now.

"He got a five-fer against us [Australia] in the World Cup, so I was able to watch that and realise just how good he really is."

After a disappointing World Cup in which Zampa played just four games, and Australia were knocked out in the semi-final by England, all eyes turn to the Ashes.

In particular, in this part of the country, they will focus on Peter Siddle, Essex's Aussie seamer, recalled to arms at the age of 34 for his sixth Ashes campaign.

"I'm really stoked for him," added Zampa of his close friend. "It's a good story. He's been in and out of the team, but he got his opportunity in Test cricket again last year.

"He really appreciates the opportunity that Essex have given him. I think if it wasn't for that, he probably wouldn't be in the Ashes squad. He's definitely benefited from his time over here."

s for the series itself, Zampa said: "I think the top orders are what will define the series. Steve Smith is huge. He's on a different level to everyone else.

"Him batting at four, Usman Khawaja at three, David Warner opening; England don't have a lot of Test match experience compared to that top order. I think that could have a huge bearing on the series."