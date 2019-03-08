Wells seek response against Wood after tight loss to Park

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mitchell Todd's team produced a strong display in the field, but still lost by four wickets on the road

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Wells will host Harold Wood on Saturday eager to get back on track in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

The Monkhams Lane outfit lost by four wickets away to Gidea Park & Romford last weekend in a close encounter.

Wells captain Mitchell Todd lost the toss and saw his men bat first, but they were only able to reach 205.

Opener Hugo Blogg struck an impressive 71 off 80 balls, but he lacked support with Andrew Gibbon (21), Todd (16) and Jack Stead (26) not kicking on after getting in.

In the end, 30 by Mustifa Kamal saw Wells go beyond the 200-mark, but it was not enough to defeat Park.

Alexander Gilbert claimed 3-48 with the ball, including the key scalp of Ubaid Kiani for 72, but the hosts managed to get over the line with 10 balls left.

Wells will take positives from their showing in the field and look to improve with the bat on Saturday against a Harold Wood side currently fourth in the table.