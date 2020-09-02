Search

Woodford Wells captain Johnson still hoping to set up final day title decider

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 September 2020

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson is still hoping his side can set up a final day title decider with Fives & Heronians after sealing a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Woodford Green.

Johnson and his side do have to face Frenford first, though, and need to pick up a victory as they are still 14 points behind leaders Fives in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Hussain Division.

“I’m glad we were able to kick the can down the road in terms of setting up a potential title decider against Fives,” Johnson said.

“We were a little worried when they were 62-0 but Deven Solanki and Rehan Iqbal were brilliant for us again and set up the win with some great bowling.

“They really are in such good form at the moment. I wouldn’t want to face them. Farzand Shah supported them well and made it really difficult for their left handers. and the run outs, which did have a big impact on the game, as Husnain Kazmi got them off to a great start.”

Solanki and Iqbal picked up three wickets each to help bowl Green out for 98 before Wells eased to victory thanks to Jack Stead (61 not out) and Freddie Britt (27 not out).

“It was really pleasing to see Jack back in the runs too. He has looked threatening at times this season without getting a score and is an important component for us getting off to fast starts when we bat,” added Johnson.

“I hope this sees him kick on and find some form now, especially as we are likely to be without Conor and Freddie Britt for most of the rest of the season due to the late finish to the season and early start of hockey.

“They have been great for us this year and Freddie’s run out and gritty innings especially shows how important they have become.

“We will need other people to step up now, which is going to be tricky when we are chasing low scores each week. Not many guys are getting the chance to bat which means we are playing well but we can’t afford any slip-ups and, with the forecast of rain around, we had to win the toss and bowl again.

“It’s going to be a really good test until the end of the season to see how well we perform under pressure.”

