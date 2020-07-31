Search

Woodford Wells captain Johnson frustrated with abandonement but pleased with performance

PUBLISHED: 13:32 31 July 2020

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson was left ‘frustrated’ that their latest match was abandoned but is looking at the positives from his side’s performance, writes Jacob Ranson.

Wells restricted opponents Loughton to 136-9 with a solid all-round bowling performance and replied with 12 runs from three overs before the game was brought to an end due to rain.

“It’s really frustrating as we just needed another hour of play and were only chasing 69 off 20 overs to be ahead of a net run rate of 3.4,” said Johnson

“It kept threatening to brighten up but just kept drizzling. It was another fantastic performance by our bowlers to set that up but if we had fielded better we could have won the match before the rain came.

“Sammy (Samraj Sadra) up top and Rehan Iqbal, as usual, were great and got a bit of life out of the pitch with Umer (Ashraf) chipping in with a couple of wickets from the other end too.

“Deven Solanki coming back in was a great asset and the pitch was turning which meant Ozzie Ashraf continued to shine bowling spin.

“He has been a great find for us and gives us that invaluable third spinning option we were struggling to replace having lost Mitch’s bowling.

“These are the sorts of games that with a bit more experience and killer instinct we should win, though.

“Perhaps we could have gone a little more attacking to try and bowl them out earlier, but with the forecast it was always going to be difficult to force a result unless we had bowled them out in about 30 overs and given ourselves 15 or so to chase what they got.”

The skipper now faces a selection headache as they head into a clash with Oakfield Parkonians this weekend.

“The way the bowlers have performed gives me a selection headache this week with a couple of players coming back, but we’re also going to be without Hugo Blogg and Connor Caplan who have been a big part of the team both last year and this, so some of the other batters will need to step up this week.

“The bowling will be even further strengthened by Farzand Shah coming back in so we have a really well balanced attack right now which makes my job as captain a lot easier.”

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

