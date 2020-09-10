Woodford Wells know a win may not be enough to secure league title on the final day

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson knows a win may not even be enough to secure the league title despite going unbeaten throughout the shortened 2020 season.

Wells welcome title rivals Fives & Heronians to Monkhams Lane on Saturday for a final day decider in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Hussain Division.

Johnson’s men sit 14 points behind Fives despite not losing a fixture this season.

He said: “It’s a bit strange to be unbeaten yet going into the league decider as outsiders knowing that even a win may not be enough for us. We have to not just win but win well due to them winning one while we got abandoned. But it should be a great match.

“We’ve had a couple of close games with them in the last couple of years and the friendly rivalry we have with them shows the strong connection between the two clubs.”

Wells did lose in the T20 quarter-finals by seven wickets to Premier Division side Chelmsford on Sunday.

“We’d love to bounce back with a win and end the season on a high. I’m hoping we can use the experience of the Chelmsford game to help us,” added Johnson.

“We were probably about 15 or 20 short with the bat. I was really pleased with how we performed with the ball on the whole though, as we still took it to the penultimate over.

“It’s great to see us being competitive with someone of their quality though. It shows how much we have improved this year. That game, and the experience, will hopefully shake off the rustiness some of the guys must have been feeling having not batted for the majority of the season. We’ll have to be ready for a tight, tense game on Saturday.”

Wells had a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Frenford in the league on Saturday after bowling their opponents out for 163.

Johnson said: “We got off to a great start and could have won even more comfortably if we’d taken our catches.

“Umer Ashraf (5-37) was on fire with the ball. He’d told us all he was going to get five-fer a couple of weeks ago to put him back in contention for being the leading wicket taker this year and that’s exactly what he did.

“It wasn’t an easy total to chase as the pitch was turning a little, but Jack Stead and Ashish Gandhi batted superbly again.”