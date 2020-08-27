Woodford Wells captain Johnson is expecting a final day title decider

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson insists it’s looking like a potential title decider on the final day of the season.

Wells sealed a comfortable 10-wicket victory over West Essex while Shepherd Neame Essex League title rivals Fives & Heronians lost by four wickets to Chingford.

Johnson and his side have now closed the gap on the current Tier One Hussain group leaders as they head into the final three weeks where they face Frenford, Woodford Green and then Fives on the final day.

“It’s setting up for a possible title decider last game of the season, interesting,” Johnson said.

“I’m pleased that the ridiculous rule that would have meant Chingford won the league on account of them finishing higher in the league last year (having decided to relegate themselves) looks unlikely to be what decides the league now, though, unless there are a couple of upsets.

“We’ve got to beat Woodford Green and Frenford first and don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Wells elected to field after winning the toss and dismissed West Essex for 73 thanks to a solid bowling performance.

They then replied with 74-0 in just over 15 overs thanks to Ashish Gandhi (41) and Freddie Britt (26).

“We will need to keep focused but it was pleasing how well we performed again with Ashish and Freddie seeing us to the total without losing a wicket, which was really professional and they carried on showing their quality,” added Johnsno.

“With how well Ben Munson did on Thursday in the T20 there is real competition for places now with one or two others also looking to get back in the side and we’ve used this season to deepen our first-team squad.

“We’ve been threatening to bowl someone out cheaply for a while now and Rehan Iqbal is just so consistent and reliable but Deven Solanki is probably one of, if not the best, spinners in the league at the moment in my opinion even though it is Ozzie Ashraf that often picks up more wickets due to the pressure he applies.

“It was a really good all round performance. Not quite faultless, but we fielded a lot better and took the majority of our catches for once which makes a big difference.”

Wells welcome Frenford to Monkhams Lane on Saturday in the league before also facing Chelmsford in the T20 after beating South Woodford last week.