Woodford Wells must step up for Chingford clash despite a comfortable win over rivals

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson celebrating scoring a century (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson admitted they went through the motions in their seven-wicket victory over local rivals South Woodford and must now be prepared for a tougher test when they face Chingford.

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges) Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Johnson’s side make the short trip to Kimberley Way on Saturday for a top-of-the-table clash in the Shepherd Neame Essex League’s Tier One Hussain Division.

Chingford currently sit top with three wins out of four while Wells have the same record but are currently third.

“I felt we were going through the motions a little on Saturday presuming we would win and that air of over-confidence is dangerous because there were a couple of upsets around the leagues,” said Johnson.

“Due to the short format of this season it is likely the team to win the league will have to remain unbeaten with Fives also winning every week and Ilford only one win behind waiting for any slip.

Woodford Wells Conor Caplan in batting action (Pic: Graham Hodges) Woodford Wells Conor Caplan in batting action (Pic: Graham Hodges)

“It seems strange to be calling this a top-of-the-table clash this early in the season, but it’s actually pretty much the halfway point and we have to keep winning if we can.

“This season is also about improving too, though, rather than standing still. It will be interesting to see who puts their hands up and takes responsibility.

“We will have to perform better as Chingford are also unbeaten so everyone will have to be right on their game if we are to have a chance and it will be a good yardstick to judge where we are at as they are usually a Premier Division side.”

Wells restricted South Woodford to 185-8 before replying with a score of 186-3 with skipper Johnson top-scoring with 107.

“We won the toss and decided to bowl because it wasn’t quite as hot as we were expecting, there was a bit of cloud cover around and some grass on the pitch so we thought it might do a bit first up,” he added.

“The ball did move about and we had them in a bit of trouble early on, but we dropped a couple of chances, got a bit unlucky and then Jamal batted really well along with Viv and once the sun came out, the pitch flattened out and they set a half decent total.

“We’ve chased well recently which was another reason for us to bowl first and the outfield was so fast it was going to be hard to defend any total but you still have to bat sensibly.

“Freddie Britt and Conor Caplan batted maturely again with patience and flair, while it was just one of those days for me where even my bad shots found their way to the boundary!”