SNEL Div 3: Woodford Green get better of Goresbrook; Ardleigh Green & Havering earn big win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 August 2019

Lee Power

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woodford Green got the better of Goresbrook in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Three contest at May & Baker on Saturday.

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket at Central Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket at Central Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Having chosen to bat first, captain Hussnain Kazmi (36) put on 67 with Afrasiyab Malik, who added another 129 with Kristen Ali.

Malik fell six runs short of a century, before Ali went on to score 74 from 80 balls, hitting a six and six fours.

David Roberts added a quickfire unbeaten 36 off 24 balls as Green closed on 264-4, with Brook captain Shane Barwick (3-70) having most success with the ball for the hosts.

Aaron Scott and Kurt Whisker fell cheaply to Kazmi in reply as Brook slipped to 26-2, but Afzal Hussain (31) put on 70 with Barwick.

Danny Gillham Jr added another 73 for the fourth wicket, with Barwick hitting four sixes and 10 fours in his 91 off 78 balls.

Harry Jackson (23) was the only other batsman to reach double figures, though, as Kazmi (5-25) ran through the lower order to lead his side to a 40-run victory.

Ardleigh Green & Havering were comfortable winners over bottom club West Essex after piling up 283-7 at Central Park.

Adam Thain (31) and Paul Hurworth (32) got them off to a good start, before half-centuries from Tom Gentle (59) and Chris Cook (63 not out).

Dalton Calcott (41) also chipped in, before Lloyd Edwards hit an unbeaten 23 off just nine balls late in the innings.

Shawn Harvey (2-37) made early inroads in the West Essex reply, with Cook (2-38) also nabbing a brace).

James Walker (3-24) and Edwards (2-37) combined to run through the middle and lower order, before Sam Brooks wrapped up a 99-run victory as West Essex were dismissed for 184.

