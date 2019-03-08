Cricket: Westley extends Essex stay

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that batsman Tom Westley has signed a contract extension until the end fo the 2022 season.

Vice-captain Westley is an Essex Academy graduate and has gone on to make 152 first-class, 80 List A and 60 T20 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2006.

The home-grown batsman had no hesitations in extending his contract and said: "I'm delighted to extend my contract at Essex. I have been here since I was 13 in the Academy, and have only ever seen my career and future at Essex.

"I love the club and the supporters, so committing to Essex was straightforward. Hopefully I can repay their faith in me by scoring runs for Essex over the coming years.

"We have a very ambitious squad and coaching staff, and a fantastic dressing room, led by Ryan ten Doeschate and Anthony McGrath. Hopefully we can build on the success the Club has had in recent years and make this an era to remember."

Head coach Anthony McGrath is pleased to see Westley extend his contract and said: "Tom is a fantastic batsman and has scored plenty of runs for us over the years, so it's great news for everyone associated with Essex that he's extended his stay.

"He's integral to what we are trying to build and achieve at the club so it's terrific that he's going to be here for years to come."