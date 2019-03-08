SNEL Div 1: Wells, Fives boost bids, as Harold Wood, Shenfield stutter

Mitchell Todd of Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Wells and Fives & Heronians strengthened their claims for promotion in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One at the expense of Harold Wood and Shenfield.

Hamzah Ikram and Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood Hamzah Ikram and Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood

And Hutton also saw their hopes hit by defeat against leaders Colchester, while Gidea Park & Romford beat Upminster in their derby clash at Gallows Corner.

Wells piled up 263-6 at Harold Wood, led by half-centuries from Joe Johnson (73) and captain Mitchell Todd (63), who put on 121 for the second wicket.

George Styles (40 not out) and Jack Stead (31) also made starts, as Mohammed Hasan (3-32) and Sadair Mehdi (2-52) had most success with the ball for the home side.

Wood saw Hamzah Ikram (51) and Hafiz Yawar Afzal put on 69 in reply, but fall in quick succession without addition to the total.

Jack Kliber of Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Jack Kliber of Shenfield (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Juwel Roy (31) was the only other batsman to make much impact, though, as Farzand Shah (4-30) and Deven Solanki (3-39) dovetailed to dismiss Wood for 179, with Taqi Abbas unable to bat.

Fives put Shenfield into bat and saw Jonny Kay dismiss Ollie Ekers early on.

Jack Kliber (42) and Khail Muhammad (21) put on 68, but fell in quick succession to Bradley Copper and Abdul Ameer (3-51), who dismissed Jack Potticary without scoring to make it 79-4.

Shenfield captain Roy Smith (32) and Tom Ballington (33) put on 73 for the fifth wicket, but then fell to Copper (5-39), who also accounted for Chris Sains and Jack Plom.

Bradlley Copper (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Bradlley Copper (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Alex Karkoski hit out late on to score an unbeaten 38 from 26 balls, including a six and six fours, as Shenfield reached 233.

And Billy Amas (24) and Copper (34) helped Fives reach 75-2, before Charles Allen and Usman Jan shared 121 for the third wicket.

Allen fell one run short of a half-century, with Jan going on to make 67 before Ameer and Naseer Ud Din sealed a six-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Viv Paver of Hutton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Viv Paver of Hutton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hutton were put into bat by Colchester and slipped to 75-5 as only Vivian Paver settled at the crease.

Paver hit nine fours in his 53 from 60 balls, before he was sixth man out with the total on 91 and Stephen Heywood followed soon after to make it 99-7.

Connor Whetstone (29) and Oliver Phillips (25) put on 55 for the eighth wicket, with Tom Debenham (24) also chipping in late on as Hutton eventually reached 190.

But Colchester timed their chase well, after Paver (2-27) removed their openers, with unbeaten half-centuries from Ben Robinson (56) and Johnny Bassett-Graham (65) sealed an eight-wicket win with just under four overs remaining.

Harry Phillips of Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Harry Phillips of Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

At the other end of the table, stand-in Upminster captain James Evans chose to bat first after winning the toss but fell cheaply to opposite number Jamal Francis.

Harry Phillips dismissed Tom Daniels soon after and Farid Butt (21) was run out to leave the visitors 55-3.

Louis Pickering and Shahbaz Butt (25) fell in quick succession to Sam Hewitt and Muhammad Hasan Ali to make it 84-5, but Terry Wyatt (31) and Shafiq Rahman (31 not out) helped lift the total to 170.

Aditya Kumar (3-31) took the bowling honours for Park, who saw Francis dismissed by Pickering early in reply.

John Curtis of Upminster (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) John Curtis of Upminster (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hewitt and Phillips (34) put on 84 for the second wicket, before Rahman made the breakthrough.

And Hewitt fell for 56 to John Curtis, who added the scalps of George Rogers, Michael Pegram and James Pegram with successive balls to leave Park wobbling on 140-6.

Curtis struck again to complete a 5-34 haul and Nick Ison got in on the act to take the eighth Park wicket, but Ubaid Kiani (45 not out) saw the hosts to their target with one ball to spare.