Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal disappointed with Hadleigh draw

Hassan Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal disappointed with draw against Hadleigh & Thundersley but insists it's far from disastrous.

The draw meant the Herons now sit 19 points adrift of Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division leaders Brentwood despite remaining second in the league table.

"It was disappointing, we were obviously looking to pick up 25 points and keep right up there with Brentwood, but things didn't go our way.

"We didn't get the win but we still picked up a few from the draw and we've still sort of keep up with Brentwood at the top even though we still slipped a couple points on them.

"It was by no means a disastrous day, but it wasn't one of our best as well."

Stand-in captain Hassan Chowdhury chose to bat after winning the toss but was the first wicket to fall with the total on 28.

Essex youngster Feroze Khushi followed cheaply, before Aron Nijjar (25), Bilal Patel and Tom Cummins fell in quick succession to leave the hosts in trouble at 58-5.

Jonathan Das joined Adnan Akram in the middle to set about rebuilding the innings and the pair put on 81 for the sixth wicket.

Das hit two sixes and three fours in his 32 off 64 balls, while Akram went on to reach 81 off 117 deliveries, hitting eight fours, as the Herons were eventually dismissed for 199 in 61 overs, with Adam Soilleux (5-38) and Richard Revell (3-63) doing most of the damage.

Bradley De Villiers and Zain Shahzad had early success with the ball in Hadleigh's reply, reducing them to 18-2.

And Shahzad and Nijjar struck another quickfire double blow to leave them 55-4, before Sam Handley and Soilleux joined forces in a solid fifth-wicket stand.

Shahzad (3-49) ended their 76-run partnership when claiming the scalp of Handley (55), with Nijjar dismissing Soilleux (36) moments later as Hadleigh slipped from 131-4 to 133-6.

The match remained in the balance as Hadleigh edged closer to their target, but lost three more wickets to left-arm spinner Nijjar (5-37) to find themselves 177-9.

But their last-wicket pair survived for a combined total of 10 balls as they reached the close to restrict the Herons to 11 points.

But the skipper has pin-pointed the positives of Adnan Akram and Jonathan Das stepping up to put in strong displays.

"You talk about positives, I think it was brilliant to see Adnan come in at six and get 81 out along with Dasy I think they on 90 odd when we were 50 for 5.

"That was great to see."