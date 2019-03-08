Search

Wanstead skipper Joe wants better batting

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 June 2019

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is still urging his side for better batting displays, despite the impressive form of Aron Nijar and youngster Robin Das last weekend.

J Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019J Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

The Herons welcome Hadleigh & Thundersley to Overton Drive on Saturday as they look to keep the pressure on leaders Brentwood and attempt to make it four consecutive victories.

Ellis-Grewal and his side currently sit second in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table after a huge 198-run win over Billericay thanks to huge scores from Nijar (106) and Das (128) last weekend.

"Our batting has not been as good as it could have been the last couple of years and I've been quite open about that," Ellis-Grewal said.

"Whilst it's brilliant that these guys are performing and getting runs, I'm still on at the other guys and saying that it's not every week we'll be scoring those sort of scores from two or three. There will be weeks where we're a few down early.

"It's great that they're performing, but we've got a long batting line-up with a lot of good players and they know they will have to perform at some point.

He added: "Robin is only 17 and to scored 128 in Premier League cricket at that age, he obviously has a big future ahead of him and it was a big confidence booster for him."

The 27-year-old skipper knows how important it is for his Herons to remain tight with Brentwood - despite it still being so early in the campaign.

"Brentwood beat Chelmsford last week so a bit of a gap has opened up between the two and the rest of the league," he added.

"We obviously need to stay within touching distance of Brentwood."

Wanstead are already 27 points clear of third-placed Chelmsford, but Ellis-Grewal says his side must not underestimate opponents Hadleigh who currently sit bottom of the league table.

"We're always pretty good at home, but Hadleigh have a few good players and have had a few good results, so we will not be taking anything for granted and know we have to play well to pick up another win," he said.

"That will set us up nicely going into the one-day (50-over) cricket the week after."

