Wanstead star Aron Nijjar signs contract extension with Essex
PUBLISHED: 15:05 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 13 October 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Wanstead & Snaresbrook star Aron Nijjar has penned a contract extension with Essex County Cricket Club among a few other local talents in Brentwood’s Ben Allison and Will Buttleman.
Following on from his Finals Day heroics last year, left-arm spinner Nijjar featured in 9 of the 10 Vitality Blast games in 2020.
The 26-year-old was one of the Eagles’ standout bowlers, taking 8 wickets and recording new best figures of 3/22. He’s also signed an extension running until the end of the 2021 campaign.
Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, said: “All these lads have talent, and you can never have too many talented players in your side.
“Aron is a skilled and trustworthy bowler and was one of the notable players during our Vitality Blast campaign this year.
“He hasn’t always found game time easy to come by, but he’s always performed well when called upon, and hopefully he can push on and play more games in 2021.”
