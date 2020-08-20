Wanstead & Snaresbrook held a virtual race night to raise funds for NHS

Wanstead & Snaresbrook CC held a Virtual Race Night to raise funds for the club and NHS Charities Together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The club hosted a Covid-19 adjusted game of cricket against a team of NHS doctors and administrators on Tuesday, August 11 – with the match ending in a tie.

During the game Martin Pluck, chairman of Wanstead & Snaresbrook CC, presented a cheque for £2,610 to Dr Philip Bennett-Richards to show their support for the NHS efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

Pluck said: “This was an amazing effort by our members to support the tremendous work being done by everyone in the NHS during these very difficult times.”

Wanstead squeezed it into their heavy fixture list to show their support and enjoy another game of cricket with it being such a short season due to the delayed return to action.

The first team are due to host Hutton in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Gooch group on Saturday after last weekend’s washout.