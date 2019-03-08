SNEL Premier: Wanstead maintain lead over Brentwood; Hornchurch lose ground after Billericay defeat

Wanstead maintained their hold on top spot in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division with a tense two-wicket win at Hadleigh.

But title rivals Brentwood remain 10 points behind them after beating Ilford, while defending champions Hornchurch dropped to fourth after losing at Billericay.

Sent into the field by hosts Hadleigh, Wanstead made early inroads with the ball as Bradley De Villiers and Mohammed Fayyaz Khan combined to reduce them to 43-5.

Adam Soilleux (72) and Ashley Bennett (47) dug in to share a 99-run stand, though, before Joe Ellis-Grewal ended their resistance.

And De Villiers returned to complete a 5-41 haul, before Fayyaz Khan (3-45) wrapped up the innings on 217.

Wanstead were soon in trouble in reply as openers Adnan Akram and Hassan Chowdhury fell cheaply to leave them 16-2.

Naivedyam Dwiveid soon followed with the score on 25, with Robin Das departing for 32 to leave them 58-4.

Tom Cummins (31) hit a six and three fours to help the Herons into three figures, before Ellis-Grewal and Jonathan Das joined forces to reduce the target to 73 off the last 11 overs.

They put on 52 before Das (23) fell, with Ellis-Grewal departing three runs short of a half-century to make it 172-7.

When Fayyaz Khan followed his captain back to the pavilion, Wanstead were still 35 runs short of their target, but Jahansher Akbar held firm and De Villiers clubbed three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 29 from just 12 balls to seal victory with eight balls remaining.

Brentwood captain Aaron West put Ilford into bat after winning the toss at Valentines Park and saw them reduced to 19-4.

Connor Limrick dismissed Nigel Jacobs for a first-ball duck and claimed another scalp after new-ball partner Nick Winter had nabbed a brace at the other end.

Charlie Griffiths got in on the act to leave Ilford 62-5, before Harsh Kumar and Hamza Muhammad combined to put on 91 for the sixth wicket.

Kumar hit six fours in his 58, before falling to West, and Muhammad went on to reach 52 before he was run out by Jack Hebron, who also claimed a wicket.

Akhil Anil finished unbeaten on 22 as Ilford closed on 195-9, but Brentwood's Guy Balmford fell to Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa without scoring and West (20) followed to his opposite number with the total on 38.

Mehtab Malik dismissed Hebron (20) to leave Brentwood 74-3, while Tom Oakley scored a run-a-ball 27 in a 55-run stand with opener Will Buttleman, before falling to Mohammad Ahktar.

Joe Buttleman also fell to Ahktar, but the visitors remained ahead of the run rate and James Redwood helped Will Buttleman (77 not out) secure a five-wicket win with nine overs to spare.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon put Billericay into bat and saw Merv Westfield remove openers Nathan Khelawon and Joshua Rymell to leave them 28-2.

But Matthew Bell (27) put on 61 with Darren Ironside before falling to Gayan Sirisoma while Billericay captain Lee Knight and David Houghton fell to Jas Bassan and Ronnie Saunders respectively to make it 147-5.

Ross Poulton put on 58 with Ironside, who eventually fell to Sirisoma for 86 having hit a six and seven fours.

And Westfield dismissed Poulton (33) and Andy Smith to finish with 4-62 as Billericay closed on 225-8.

Hornchurch lost Saunders and Kieran Scarlioli cheaply to Houghton, while Poulton dismissed Jamie Sorrell (34), Gordon and Westfield in quick succession to leave the defending champions in trouble at 65-5.

Ironside (2-29) nabbed a quickfire brace to make it 93-7, with young Daniel Imray next to fall to Poulton, who finished with 4-29 from his 10 overs.

Houghton (3-36) helped himself to the wicket of Mehan Khan, with Michael Bones (66) the last man to fall to Andy Smith after hitting eight fours as Billericay clinched a 58-run win.

The defeat leaves Hornchurch 49 points off top spot with only four games remaining, as fixtures revert to the all-day timed format next weekend.