Wanstead look to put defeat at hands of title rivals behind them against Belhus

Wanstead and Snaresbrook will look to put a defeat to Brentwood behind them on Saturday as they take on Belhus.

The Herons' 188 was caught in 46.3 overs on Saturday as they were overtaken at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division by their opponents.

Captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is anticipating another tricky test this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

He said: "There's no easy games in this Premier League. Every team, even the teams that come up, have four or five guys that can win games on their own.

"There's some good young players in the league and some good experienced ones, Belhus are a classic example of that.

"They've beaten a few of the top teams, they're competing, they got to the semi-finals of the T20.

"They're a good side so we know we have to play well and obviously I've never played there and it will be the first time for a lot of us going up there."

Aron Nijjar opened the batting well for Wanstead against Brentwood, hitting 46 off 99 balls before he was caught by James Redwood off an Ian Belchamber ball.

But a run of low scores left the Herons needing to add a considerable number of runs at the end as Ellis-Grewal's 21 and Jonathan Das' 32 gave their side a fighting chance.

After bowling their opponents out two balls before the 50 overs had been reached, Brentwood came out to bat with confidence as Guy Balmford opened with 44.

Two quick wickets from Jahansher Akbar got Wanstead back into the game but a superb performance from Jack Hebron (68 not out) helped his side to complete the chase after 46.3 overs.

Ellis-Grewal was disappointed with the result but says confidence is still high for the rest of the season.

"Saturday was disappointing but we won the T20 last Sunday so that's already a trophy in the bag," he added.

"We're second in the league so we know if we play good cricket for the rest of the season, we'll be there or thereabouts by the end.

"Hopefully Brentwood slip up and we can keep putting results together. The confidence is still there. Guys are still in form."

"As a side we've surprised a lot of people because we lost a couple of players, two of our best players have been injured so to be in this situation, we've surprised a lot."