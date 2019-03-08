Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wanstead look to put defeat at hands of title rivals behind them against Belhus

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2019

Tom Cummins and Hassan Chowdhury in batting action. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Tom Cummins and Hassan Chowdhury in batting action. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook will look to put a defeat to Brentwood behind them on Saturday as they take on Belhus.

The Herons' 188 was caught in 46.3 overs on Saturday as they were overtaken at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division by their opponents.

Captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is anticipating another tricky test this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on the league leaders.

He said: "There's no easy games in this Premier League. Every team, even the teams that come up, have four or five guys that can win games on their own.

"There's some good young players in the league and some good experienced ones, Belhus are a classic example of that.

"They've beaten a few of the top teams, they're competing, they got to the semi-finals of the T20.

"They're a good side so we know we have to play well and obviously I've never played there and it will be the first time for a lot of us going up there."

You may also want to watch:

Aron Nijjar opened the batting well for Wanstead against Brentwood, hitting 46 off 99 balls before he was caught by James Redwood off an Ian Belchamber ball.

But a run of low scores left the Herons needing to add a considerable number of runs at the end as Ellis-Grewal's 21 and Jonathan Das' 32 gave their side a fighting chance.

After bowling their opponents out two balls before the 50 overs had been reached, Brentwood came out to bat with confidence as Guy Balmford opened with 44.

Two quick wickets from Jahansher Akbar got Wanstead back into the game but a superb performance from Jack Hebron (68 not out) helped his side to complete the chase after 46.3 overs.

Ellis-Grewal was disappointed with the result but says confidence is still high for the rest of the season.

"Saturday was disappointing but we won the T20 last Sunday so that's already a trophy in the bag," he added.

"We're second in the league so we know if we play good cricket for the rest of the season, we'll be there or thereabouts by the end.

"Hopefully Brentwood slip up and we can keep putting results together. The confidence is still there. Guys are still in form."

"As a side we've surprised a lot of people because we lost a couple of players, two of our best players have been injured so to be in this situation, we've surprised a lot."

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

A pub in Redbridge named the cheapest place to buy a pint in London

The Underground map of pints. Picture: StoreKit

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

A pub in Redbridge named the cheapest place to buy a pint in London

The Underground map of pints. Picture: StoreKit

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead look to put defeat at hands of title rivals behind them against Belhus

Tom Cummins and Hassan Chowdhury in batting action. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Robinson knows it will take time for new-look Daggers to gel together

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

GPs welcome end to financial special measures

The GPs are pleased the CCGs have been taken out of financial special measures. Picture: Denise Bradley

Nurses urge Ilford South MP to back staff shortages campaign

MP Mike Gapes and RCN president Professor Anne Marie Rafferty. Picture: Tom Colclough
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists