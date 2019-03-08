Skipper Ellis-Grewal pleased with big weekend for Wanstead

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal described it as 'a big weekend' as his side secured a league victory and progressed into the T20 Finals Day.

Bilal Patel (R) and Aron Nijjar enjoy a useful partnership for Wanstead & Snaresbrook last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Bilal Patel (R) and Aron Nijjar enjoy a useful partnership for Wanstead & Snaresbrook last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Herons sealed a comfortable win over Chingford on Saturday before brushing past Chingford and Shenfield on Bank Holiday Monday in the T20 competition.

And skipper Ellis-Grewal was delighted with the three performances across the weekend.

"It was a big weekend for us, three phonemically tough games, Chingford are a real good side with some really good players.

"It was obviously nice to get another big 25 point win there and then Monday Chingford again in the T20 and then Shenfield also, a top side that were unlucky to go down last year, and they've still got a lot of good players.

"It was nice to pick up both of those wins and get through to the finals day of the T20 as well."

Wanstead piled up 288 at Chingford after captain Joe Ellis-Grewal chose to bat first.

Aron Nijjar hit 70 off 73 balls, including 12 fours, and there were solid middle-order contributions from Tom Cummins (32), Adnan Akram (43), Ellis-Grewal (28) and Jonathan Das (41) as the Herons set a challenging target.

The hosts reached 103-1 in reply, before Ellis-Grewal struck and sparked a collapse to 137 all out.

The skipper finished with 3-40, while fellow left-arm spinner Nijjar claimed a superb 7-40 at the other end.

"It was a really good wicket over there and we batted well, and Nij batted really well up the top, then we had a few good partnerships as well along the way to get us to what we thought was a decent total.

"It was still a decent wicket and they were really well set at about 120 odd for 2, and then to rattle through those last few wickets, and I think they were all out for under 140.

"Nij bowled brilliantly threatening every over that he bowled in and it was fully deserved the wickets he took."

The left-arm spinner was delighted to chip in alongside his start player as he picked up three wickets himself. "It's always nice to chip in as well, it's nice to bowl with Nij, we're obviously both left-arm spinners but we've both got our own strengths and ways of bowling.

"It's always nice watching him bowl and pick up a few wickets myself.

"Those 25 points are big, bowling teams out in the league, and gaining those extra five points is important.

"We've gained ten points in the last two weeks on Brentwood."