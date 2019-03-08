Search

Title race is out of our hands now says Herons skipper Joe

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 August 2019

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title race is now out of their hands as they sit 21 points behind leaders Brentwood with only two games left.

The Herons will welcome relegated Ilford to Overton Drive for a local derby on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways and put the pressure back on Aaron West's side heading into the final day of the season.

But they head into the clash on the back of a 92-run defeat to Chelmsford last weekend and know they have to be better this time round.

"We're a fair way off now and it's out of our hands, but we know we've still got two games and things can happen," Ellis-Grewal said.

"Hopefully we can put in a big performance and the results go our way then we're right back in the hunt.

"All we can really do is control what we can control now by winning our last two games and see where we're at come the end of the season."

The skipper knows they can't take their rivals lightly - despite them being relegated from the Premier Divison for the first time in 12 years last weekend.

"We had a close game against them before and they've got some good players," he insisted.

"I think it's a bit surprising that they've found themselves where they are and teams like that who are already down can be very dangerous because they're not playing with any pressure.

"We know we're going to have to play well and certainly better than we did last week.

"If we can do that and get a big win then we'll see."

The all-rounder was however extremely disappointed with his side's poor performance against Chelmsford that could potentially cost them the chance of another league title, adding: "It was a very disappointing day, we started off well with the ball and got three or four of their top batsman out, and then dropped a pretty easy chance and that cost us 70 to 80 runs.

"With the bat we didn't apply ourselves. We were very poor and a lot of our batsmen would be very disappointed with the way they got out baring in mind the importance of the game.

"Although they got a lot more runs than they should have done it was a very gettable total and unfortunately no one applied themselves and it resulted in a big loss."

