Wanstead could see postponed fixture with Hornchurch classed as rain off

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 August 2020

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook could see their postponed fixture with Hornchurch called off with a share of the points.

The Herons were forced to ask Hornchurch to call off their clash last weekend (August 15) due to a player testing positive for Covid-19 and it was agreed they would reschedule.

Most matches across the league were rained off on that date and the league are now saying they will class the game as a rain off – meaning a share of six points each.

“It was obviously a shame we couldn’t play the weekend before and I know a lot of the games were rained off, but it looked like Hornchurch’s ground would have been alright, so it was a shame we couldn’t have gone over there and got a game in,” Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal said.

“The league have turned around and said we can’t replay it now as all the other games got rained off, so they basically deemed it as if had we played it would have rained off, and it would be a little bit unfair on the other sides if they basically gave us a free run to replay it.

“I don’t think Hornchurch are too happy about it to be honest, I can see where the league is coming from, but it was very nice of Hornchurch to replay the game and they’ll feel pretty aggrieved that the league has rescinded that decision but it’s one of those things.

“They’re trying to do their best for all them teams in the league and they can’t please everyone.”

