Wanstead's Ellis-Grewal says new Premier Division season could be one of the best ever

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead & Snaresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal looks ahead to the new Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season

Bilal Patel (R) and Aron Nijjar enjoy a useful partnership for Wanstead & Snaresbrook last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Bilal Patel (R) and Aron Nijjar enjoy a useful partnership for Wanstead & Snaresbrook last season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Joe Ellis-Grewal believes Wanstead & Snaresbrook are set to take part in one of the most exciting Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division seasons in recent memory.

The Herons begin the new campaign hoping to be among the cluster of clubs challenging defending champions Hornchurch for their crown.

The Overton Drive outfit will be among the usual suspects when it comes to the title challengers, with the likes of Chelmsford and Brentwood also looking to feature.

Wanstead skipper Ellis-Grewal, however, feels the majority of sides in the division this term have it in them to have a run at finishing top.

Jonathan Das hits out for Wanstead & Snaresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jonathan Das hits out for Wanstead & Snaresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And while attempting to downplay his own side's chances, the Herons skipper feels that with so many teams possibly challenging for the title, it should make for a captivating campaign.

“We always want to be challenging near the top of the table because we're a good club and we know we have a good team,” he said.

“If you look at the league this season, I don't think we're one of the top favourites for the title.

“A lot of the teams in this division have recruited really well over the winter.

“Hornchurch had a really good side last season and the additions they've made will make them even better.

“Chelmsford are always strong and having Aaron Beard back will be a huge boost for them.

“I'd expect Brentwood to be as strong as ever, while Buckhurst Hill and Belhus have some top players that can win matches.

“It looks like it could be a really exciting league to be a part of.”

While Wanstead will be looking for success on the pitch this term, they will also hope to have plenty to celebrate off of it.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Overton Drive outfit have launched 'Project Heron', an initiative with the view to helping to club install new nets at their ground.

It is the latest in a series of initiatives from Wanstead as they strive to improve their facilities at Overton Drive and Ellis-Grewal hopes everyone at the club gets behind the latest push.

“Project Heron is a two-year process and it's a big focus for us this season,” he added.

“There will be plenty of events at the club, like a 24-hour cricket match, to help raise funds and hopefully everyone at the club can get involved.”