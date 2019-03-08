Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal urges side to keep concentration with title still possible

Tom Cummins of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead's Joe Ellis-Grewal says his side must focus solely on winning Saturday's game and not on their outside chance of winning the title.

The Herons are 16 points behind Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title rivals Brentwood heading into the final game of the season.

Ellis-Grewal's side stayed in the hunt for the top spot with a win against relegated Ilford in their derby encounter last weekend but they still need Brentwood to lose or draw with Chingford.

Wanstead travel to last season's champions Hornchurch on Saturday and the captain urged his side to maintain their focus.

"We just have to concentrate on winning our game," he said.

"If it goes our way then great, but if not, that's just how it goes.

"Hornchurch is going to be a real tough test for us. It's not easy to play there.

"They have a very good team. They were probably favourites at the start of the year.

"They have guys who can win games on their own. We know we will have to play well, they will definitely be up for it."

Arfan Akram opened with 33 for Wanstead against Ilford before Tom Cummins (106) and Robin Das (100 not out) both hit centuries.

Ellis-Grewal later added 25 before declaring on 296-7.

The captain then led the bowling attack as he took five wickets along with Naivedyam Dwivedi's four as they bowled their opponents out for 209.

Ellis-Grewal praised his side for the start they made to the game, but admits he is disappointed that another title win is now looking unlikely.

He added: "It was a decent performance on Saturday to come back from the loss the week before.

"We set the tone early on and batted really well. Arfan got out but Tom carried on to get his first league 100 for the team.

"Robin batted well for 100. It was a really good performance.

"We've won the T20 and will likely finish runners-up in the league. For a lot of teams that would be really good but we're pretty disappointed - we set our standards high. A lot of people will say we've had a really good season. On the whole we have played really good cricket.

"We have let ourselves down here and there. Hopefully we can finish the season well."