Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal hopes two narrow victories can create confidence

Tom Cummins batting Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is hoping his side can take some confidence from another narrow victory into their home clash with Buckhurst Hill on Saturday.

The Herons edged past Hadleigh & Thundersley in their last game, chasing down their opponent's 217 with just under two overs to spare.

Buckhurst Hill have not enjoyed the best of seasons and sit level on points with Chingford, who are second from bottom.

However, they did beat them in their last game by a clear margin of 104 runs.

Wanstead, meanwhile, are looking to keep their place at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table and currently hold a 10-point lead over Brentwood.

Ellis-Grewal hopes his side's two recent narrow victories, having also beaten Billericay by one run, will help them heading into their end-of-season schedule.

"It would obviously be nice for it to be a more comfortable game," he said.

"We're going back to the longer form cricket, which hopefully gives our batsmen more time to get a better score.

"We have scraped wins the last couple of weeks. It's good that we're winning games that maybe we shouldn't. Hopefully we can take some confidence from that and try and stay top of the league.

"They are one of these sides who have some good players and have beaten good teams in the league. We will need to play good cricket."

Darius Vapiwala opened with 14 for Hadleigh on Saturday but Bradley De Villiers struck with the next two wickets.

A strong performance from Adam Soilleux (72) left Wanstead a much bigger score to chase before Ellis-Grewal eventually got him out.

There was time for Misem Ali Syed Zaidi to add another 22 as the Herons prepared to chase 217.

After a slow start, with Adnan Akram dismissed for one and Hassan Chowdhury out for five, Robin Das made 32.

Tom Cummins then posted 31 before a strong captain's innings from Ellis Grewal who hit 47 before he was caught.

After an expert bowling display which saw him take five wickets, De Villiers then hit a quickfire 29 late on to help his side to their target.