Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes confidence is key ahead of Chelmsford fixture

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 June 2019

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is hoping his side will continue their good form when they take on Chelmsford this Saturday.

The Herons won by five wickets against Buckhurst Hill in their most recent fixture and currently sit in second place in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table.

Ellis-Grewal returns to captain the side for this weekend's home fixture after missing the last two games due to exams and said he knows his side must keep going if they are going to catch leaders Brentwood.

"Chelmsford on Saturday is a really big game" said Ellis-Grewal.

"We'll need to play well to get a result. We have had some great games with Chelmsford in the past, they are a similar club to us.

"It's really important that we stay with Brentwood at the top.

"They (Chelmsford) have some good experienced players as well as some good youngsters. They are always competitive.

You may also want to watch:

"We just have to build big partnerships and bowl and field together and hopefully that will be enough."

A fine performance from Zain Shahzad, who hit 27 runs off 29 balls and also took four wickets, helped Wanstead to victory against Buckhurst Hill last weekend.

Tom Cummins (24 not out) and Naivedyam Dwivedi (19) also had success with the bat, while Bradley De Villiers took three wickets.

Opponents Chelmsford currently sit third in the league table on 87 points, 24 behind Wanstead.

The Herons cannot afford to drop points if they are to finish top and are currently 19 points off Brentwood.

But Ellis-Grewal believes his side's confidence will be a big boost when it comes to getting results in the tough fixtures ahead.

He added: "It's all about the momentum. Hopefully the guys are going into games feeling like they are going to take runs and wickets.

"It's a tough league. At the start of the season we thought there were some teams that were slightly better than us.

"It's nice to be second. Anyone can beat anyone, but hopefully we can keep this up."

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes confidence is key ahead of Chelmsford fixture

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Daggers winger Reynolds joins Concord Rangers

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

The scenes when Leyton Orient last played a League Two match at Brisbane Road, O's supporters invaded the pitch during the match with Colchester United on April 29 2017 to protest against the old ownership of the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford Green pupil achieves top prize in competition celebrating 100 years of women in Met Police

Iris Lloyd-Brissenden, 11, a pupil at Ray Lodge Primary School, was named as a runner-up in a Met Police competition celebrating 100 years of women in the police. Picture: Met Police

King George Hospital NHS trust records three ‘never events’ in a month after only recording two last year

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists