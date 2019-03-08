Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes confidence is key ahead of Chelmsford fixture

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is hoping his side will continue their good form when they take on Chelmsford this Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herons won by five wickets against Buckhurst Hill in their most recent fixture and currently sit in second place in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table.

Ellis-Grewal returns to captain the side for this weekend's home fixture after missing the last two games due to exams and said he knows his side must keep going if they are going to catch leaders Brentwood.

"Chelmsford on Saturday is a really big game" said Ellis-Grewal.

"We'll need to play well to get a result. We have had some great games with Chelmsford in the past, they are a similar club to us.

"It's really important that we stay with Brentwood at the top.

"They (Chelmsford) have some good experienced players as well as some good youngsters. They are always competitive.

You may also want to watch:

"We just have to build big partnerships and bowl and field together and hopefully that will be enough."

A fine performance from Zain Shahzad, who hit 27 runs off 29 balls and also took four wickets, helped Wanstead to victory against Buckhurst Hill last weekend.

Tom Cummins (24 not out) and Naivedyam Dwivedi (19) also had success with the bat, while Bradley De Villiers took three wickets.

Opponents Chelmsford currently sit third in the league table on 87 points, 24 behind Wanstead.

The Herons cannot afford to drop points if they are to finish top and are currently 19 points off Brentwood.

But Ellis-Grewal believes his side's confidence will be a big boost when it comes to getting results in the tough fixtures ahead.

He added: "It's all about the momentum. Hopefully the guys are going into games feeling like they are going to take runs and wickets.

"It's a tough league. At the start of the season we thought there were some teams that were slightly better than us.

"It's nice to be second. Anyone can beat anyone, but hopefully we can keep this up."