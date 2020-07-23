Search

Wanstead captain is pleased with standards of play in opening win over Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 July 2020

Kishen Velani of Wanstead raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kishen Velani of Wanstead raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal was delighted by the standard of cricket in their Shepherd Neame Essex League season opener as they sealed a five-wicket victory over Chelmsford.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat first as the nine-week campaign got underway, posting a score of 193-8 before Wanstead reached their target at Chelmer Park to seal a 20-point win.

“It was great to be back playing again and to be honest it felt like a normal league game,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“It was nice to play a competitive game of cricket against a good side, both teams seemed up for it and the standard of cricket was really good.

“It’s very nice to be back out there and it’s always nice when you win as well.”

Robin Das (55) and Kishen Velani (48) produced the stand-out performances with the bat to see Wanstead to victory.

“We did quite well to restrict them to what we did, it wasn’t a bad wicket, and 40-over cricket is a decent chance to put decent totals on the board,” added Ellis-Grewal

You may also want to watch:

“Robin batted extremely well and that small partnership with Kish when he came in was great. Kish really took the game away as I think he got 48 off about 23 balls, and really did swing the game in our favour.

“We did lose a couple of wickets then Eshun Kalley got a good 28 not out at the end when we were under pressure to see it home and he bowled really well.

“So it was nice to see some of the younger guys, and some of the more experienced players like Kishen, do really well.

“Each bowler only needed to bowl eight overs, so each time you started to get into a spell, you would only have three or four overs left, but we fielded really well and Kishen was tight up top.

“Eshun was quite attacking and created chances, while the spinners bowled well especially as at one point they looked like they could have scored 220, so we did well to restrict the score.”

Wanstead will travel to the picturesque Castle Park ground on Saturday to face newly-promoted Colchester & East Essex.

“They got promoted this year back up to the Premier League and they’ve always been a real strong club,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“It’s a nice place to go play and they’ve got some players that have been there quite a while and they have some talented younger players.

“They won their first game so these second, third, and fourth weeks in the season will start to iron the table out, so hopefully we can get another win.”

