Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal pleased to have cricket back after mixed messages

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says it’s great to have cricket back at last – after plenty of mixed messages from the government and ECB about a potential return over the past month.

The Herons are set to start the delayed 2020 Shepherd Neame Essex League season with a trip to Chelmer Park on Saturday to take on Chelmsford after it was announced they would return to action on July 18.

The Premier Division line-up remains the same, including defending champions Brentwood, Billericay, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, and Shenfield for the next nine weeks, but other divisions have been redrawn along regional lines.

“It’s great, we’ve obviously been really looking forward to getting back out there for a while and I think there was quite a lot of disappointment over the last month with mixed messages coming out over from the government and ECB about willing to return,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“Some other sports were returning and people were thinking ‘why can’t cricket, it’s a pretty safe game in the current coronavirus situation’, but it’s brilliant we can return and we’re all really excited.

“We had a really good inter-club game last Saturday and a good little friendly on Sunday as well, so we’re all looking forward to getting out there this weekend.

“I’ve said quite a few times how well the league has done through all of this, they’ve really kept clubs up to date and they’ve given grounds plenty of information to make sure they’re ready.

“They’ve created a whole fixture list and season all within a week.”

Wanstead will still be playing to win as they return for the new season and want to be in with a chance of claiming the league title.

“I was speaking to the lads after the weekend and saying even though it’s a nine-game season and only 40 overs, we’re still there to win it, as it’s more fun to be playing in a league if we’ve won our first four or five games than if we’ve lost three out of five,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“We’re looking forward to playing some competitive cricket and hopefully making a bit of a claim to be near the top come the end of the season.”