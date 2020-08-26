Search

Captain Ellis-Grewal heaped praised on batting line-up as Wanstead cruised to victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 August 2020

Tom Simmons of Wanstead and Snaresbrook brings up his half century during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

Tom Simmons of Wanstead and Snaresbrook brings up his half century during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal heaped praise on his star batsmen Kishen Velani, Tom Simmons and Robin Das for guiding his side to a 110 run victory over Hutton.

Kishen Velani congratulates team mate Tom Simmons on reaching his half century during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

The Herons won the toss and posted a score of 320-6 thanks to Velani (84), Simmons (100), and Das (71) before restricting their opponents to 210-9.

Ellis-Grewal picked up three wickets as did Jahansher Akbar while other bowlers chipped in along the way.

“I’ve been struggling to win the toss, so I sent one of the other lads out to do the toss, and finally managed to win one,” Ellis-Grewal said.

“It was nice to have a bat first as we’ve got a good line-up this year and a lot of guys that want to get in there and have a hit.

Kishen Velani of Wanstead lofts a huge six over long on to reach his half century of 42 deliveries during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

“It was a real clinical batting performance, we talked about people getting in and getting big scores, and everyone did that.

“Kishen and Simmo were fantastic up top. It was a shame Kish couldn’t quite reach his 100, but brilliant for Tom and Robin to continue that.

“It was really nice to see Tom get his first 100 for the club and after that Robin took up the mantle to score an absolutely rapid 71 off about 40 balls and he really took it away from them.

“It wasn’t the easiest of pitches, so to score 320 there was a really good effort from those three, and it’s a really good sign of just how strong our batting is at the minute.”

Ellis-Grewal admitted it wasn’t his best performance despite picking up three wickets and it was good to see everyone perform.

“It’s always nice to pick up a few wickets, I didn’t bowl great to be honest, so it was nice to have one of those days. The other guys bowled well too and it was a good day in the field.

“It was a real good all round performance and nice to see my batters scoring big runs.”

Wanstead now travel away to Shenfield on Saturday as they look to remain in the title chase in the final few weeks of the campaign.

“The table is starting to open up, I think there is a couple of wins between us and Brentwood and then the rest of the field.

“We know we will have to win our next couple of games to be in with a shout come the last game of the season.

“By all accounts Shenfield is a really tough place to play at the moment, I don’t think the pitch is playing too well, so we know it will be a tough test.”

