Herons captain Ellis-Grewal classes Hornchurch as most dangerous side in the league

Jahansher Akbar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal classed Hornchurch as ‘the most dangerous team in the Shepherd Neame Essex League’ ahead of their clash as they look to pull further clear at the top of the Gooch division.

Eshun Kalley of Wanstead celebrates taking the wicket of Nathan Khelawon during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020 Eshun Kalley of Wanstead celebrates taking the wicket of Nathan Khelawon during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

The Herons make the trip to Harrow Lodge Park to take on Billy Gordon’s men on Saturday in a top of the table clash.

Wanstead currently sit top of the league, following Brentwood’s defeat at Harold Wood, in the shortened nine-week season, while Hornchurch are in third heading into the weekend and the skipper is keen to pull clear.

“I would probably class Hornchurch as the most dangerous team in the league,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“They’ve got some absolute superstars in that side, and guys that can win games on their own. Also playing at their place is never easy so we know we’re going to have to turn up and play well.

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020 Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, hoping to pick up another win, and stay at the top of the table.

“It is really important, even though this is a short season. We want to win it like the other sides do, so we’re keen to put Hornchurch a couple games behind us, and keep the run for the title going.”

They head into the clash after a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Billericay at the weekend, with Ellis-Grewal adding: “It was a great weekend of results for us. It was on paper potentially a really tough game and we obviously lost the toss and had to field in the baking heat.

“I was really proud of the lads on a really good dry wicket in that heat to bowl first and restrict them to under 200 was a big effort.

“Our bowlers put in a really good shift and we fielded really well. At the halfway point I said to the lads really 250 was about on par on that wicket.

“We looked comfortable in the chase, we knew the target, and a couple of the lads took their time but I felt like we had another gear should we have still needed it.”

After restricting Billericay to 197-8, as Darren Ironside top scored with 102, Wanstead reached their target thanks to the efforts of Robin Das (62) and Tom Simmons (59).

“On the bowling front it was a bit weird as our seemers bowled really well at the start and went for a load of runs but our spinners really pulled it back, Jahansher Akbar and Naivedyam Dwivedi bowled beautifully in the middle,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“Robin is in fantastic form at the minute and is going to be a fantastic player, hopefully for teams far better than Wanstead.

“Tom has been in great form and been unlucky, so for him to get his first 50 for the club was great for everyone to see, and they put on a good partnership to steal the game for us.”