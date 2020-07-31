Wanstead will not take new boys Harold Wood lightly as they prepare for next clash

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal insists they can’t afford to take newly-promoted Harold Wood lightly as unknown teams can be dangerous in the Shepherd Neame Essex League.

The Herons welcome Craig Perrin’s men to Overton Drive on Saturday as they look to seal a victory after having their clash with Colchester & East Essex abandoned at the weekend.

And although Wood are an unknown, Wanstead did come up against them in the T20 final last season.

Harold Wood finished on 107, with Jack Lord and Aaron Nijar taking two wickets each, before Wanstead completed the chase in 14.1 overs thanks to large scores from Adnan Akram (62) and Tom Cummins (39).

“We know they’re a pretty good side, we played them in the final of the T20 last year and they had some strong players,” Ellis-Grewal said.

“I’m sure they’ve added a few more during the winter, so by no means will that be an easy game, and some of these unknown teams we don’t know much about can be a little more dangerous as we don’t know them and they’re coming to play us.

“We’re looking forward to a decent game and hopefully another strong performance.”

Wanstead head into the clash on the back of the abandoned fixture due to a heavy downpour after managing to reach 248-7 at Castle Park and Colchester only replying with 19 when the match was brought to an end.

“We’ve had a lot of good weather, we were looking forward to playing, so second game in and to miss out is disappointing,” the skipper added.

“It’s one of those things, cricket in the UK, we’re used to plenty of rain and luckily other than Brentwood no other clubs managed to get a result so it hasn’t affected anyone too much.

“I think sometimes it’s easier for bowlers to get into it than batters, as you can’t ever replicate going out in the middle, and it wasn’t the easiest of pitches and they had a good bowlers up top, so to get 250 there was a really good effort.

“It was a score that we were pretty confident defending.”