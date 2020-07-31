Search

Advanced search

Wanstead will not take new boys Harold Wood lightly as they prepare for next clash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2020

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal insists they can’t afford to take newly-promoted Harold Wood lightly as unknown teams can be dangerous in the Shepherd Neame Essex League.

The Herons welcome Craig Perrin’s men to Overton Drive on Saturday as they look to seal a victory after having their clash with Colchester & East Essex abandoned at the weekend.

And although Wood are an unknown, Wanstead did come up against them in the T20 final last season.

Harold Wood finished on 107, with Jack Lord and Aaron Nijar taking two wickets each, before Wanstead completed the chase in 14.1 overs thanks to large scores from Adnan Akram (62) and Tom Cummins (39).

“We know they’re a pretty good side, we played them in the final of the T20 last year and they had some strong players,” Ellis-Grewal said.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m sure they’ve added a few more during the winter, so by no means will that be an easy game, and some of these unknown teams we don’t know much about can be a little more dangerous as we don’t know them and they’re coming to play us.

“We’re looking forward to a decent game and hopefully another strong performance.”

Wanstead head into the clash on the back of the abandoned fixture due to a heavy downpour after managing to reach 248-7 at Castle Park and Colchester only replying with 19 when the match was brought to an end.

“We’ve had a lot of good weather, we were looking forward to playing, so second game in and to miss out is disappointing,” the skipper added.

“It’s one of those things, cricket in the UK, we’re used to plenty of rain and luckily other than Brentwood no other clubs managed to get a result so it hasn’t affected anyone too much.

“I think sometimes it’s easier for bowlers to get into it than batters, as you can’t ever replicate going out in the middle, and it wasn’t the easiest of pitches and they had a good bowlers up top, so to get 250 there was a really good effort.

“It was a score that we were pretty confident defending.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight people lift car to save trapped cyclist in Woodford Green

A woman tends to a cyclist who was trapped underneath a car in Charlie Browns roundabout. Picture: Theresa O'Sullivan

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead will not take new boys Harold Wood lightly as they prepare for next clash

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Woodford Wells captain Johnson frustrated with abandonement but pleased with performance

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC (fielding) vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

Daggers announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Daggers sign young winger George Saunders from Hornchurch

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020