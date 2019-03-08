Search

'It keeps us in the race' - Wanstead captain praises side after Buckhurst Hill victory

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 18 June 2019

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal said he is proud of his team's performance in Saturday's victory over Buckhurst Hill.

Ellis-Grewal missed the game due to an exam but is set to return for this Saturday's home clash against Chelmsford.

Aron Nijjar captained the Herons in his place, helping them win by five wickets to keep them second in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table behind leaders Brentwood.

"It's not a nice thing when you're not playing and following the scores, hoping they will get over the line," said Ellis-Grewal.

"It looked like a comfortable victory in the end. It keeps us in the race.

"It's never easy chasing these scores. The wicket wasn't great, so it wasn't easy to bat on.

"Different batsmen are getting runs and different bowlers are taking wickets. We aren't reliant on a couple of individuals which is good going into one-day games."

Zain Shahzad hit 27 runs off 29 balls for Wanstead, including two sixes, before being caught and also managed to take four wickets from 8.2 overs.

Tom Cummins (24 not out) and Naivedyam Dwivedi (19) also had success with the bat, while Bradley De Villiers took three wickets.

The Herons finished on 123-5, after Buckhurst Hill were dismissed for 122.

Daniel Parkinson (44) and Saihaj Jaspal (32) led the way for Buckhurst Hill and Ellis-Grewal said he is encouraged by the performance and hopes his side can continue their form as they look to catch leaders Brentwood.

He added: "It's a tough league. At the start of the season we thought there were some teams that were slightly better than us.

"It's nice to be second. Anyone can beat anyone, but hopefully we can keep this up."

Wanstead take on Chelmsford, who sit one place below them in third, at Overton Drive this Saturday.

