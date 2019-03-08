Wanstead captain hails 'best weekend of the season' after win takes them three points off top

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal has hailed his side's two victories against Chelmsford as their "best weekend of the season".

The Herons were victorious over their opponents on Saturday in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division and again on Sunday in the League Cup.

Saturday's win means they are just three points off the top of the division, with leaders Brentwood losing to Billericay.

Ellis-Grewal was delighted with both performances and was happy his side could take advantage of Brentwood's defeat.

He said: "We played really well. It was our best weekend of the season so far.

"We were really professional against a good Chelmsford team and played really good cricket.

"It was tough at the start and we lost some early wickets but we settled down."

After Zain Shahzad and Hassan Chowdhury were both dismissed for four runs, it took some fine batting from 17-year-old Robin Das (82) to put his side on the course to victory.

His partnership with Tom Cummins (37) proved particularly effective while 16-year-old Naivedyam Dwivedi also starred for his side, hitting 45 off 61 balls.

Some excellent bowling from Jahansher Akbar, who took five wickets, meant Chelmsford could only reach 200 all out, compared with Wanstead's 263-9.

"He (Das) batted fantastically with Tom Cummins. Their partnership was great and we were looking for a few more at that stage but we managed to get to the 260 mark" Ellis-Grewal added.

"We lost in the first league game against Brentwood but since then we haven't really done a lot wrong."

After playing at home on Saturday, Ellis-Grewal's side travelled away to Chelmsford on Sunday in the cup and won by 31 runs.

Next up in the league for the Herons is a trip to rivals Ilford.