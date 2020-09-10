Wanstead captain piles the pressure on Brentwood before last-day title decider

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal has put the pressure on opponents Brentwood to retain their Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier title.

Kishen Velani of Wanstead lofts a huge six over long on to reach his half century of 42 deliveries during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020 Kishen Velani of Wanstead lofts a huge six over long on to reach his half century of 42 deliveries during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

The Herons travel to the Old County Ground to take on Aaron West’s side in a final-day title deciding clash on Saturday.

And Ellis-Grewal’s men currently sit one point clear at the top of the Gooch Division heading into the match.

“There are games you want to play in, there are games you need to win to win the league. It’s all well and good winning games throughout but you need to win games when it matters,” said Ellis-Grewal.

“The guys are really motivated to play well this week and we’ve got a lot of players who are in form now so we’ll enjoy the occasion.

“Brentwood is always a tough place to go and they will be going into it as strong favourites. But we know if we can put in a decent performance we can come away with a win.”

He added: “Our fifth XI have already won the league and we could potentially win five leagues on Saturday, which is a credit to everyone involved at Wanstead.”

The Overton Drive outfit sealed a 103-run victory over Buckhurst Hill last weekend to take the title race down to the final day.

Ellis-Grewal won the toss and elected to bat first, then saw his side post a score of 207-5 with the skipper scoring 52 and Eshun Kalley (61) leading the way before bowling Hill out for 104.

“It was a real solid performance. Buckhurst Hill had a real strong side, they were a bit stronger than when we played them the week before,” added Ellis Grewal.

“It wasn’t the easiest of pitches so to get that score on the board and then to bowl them out, obviously pretty cheaply as the wicket got better in the second innings, was really pleasing.

“It’s always nice to score a few runs, but what was more pleasing is Robin Das obviously failed for the first time all season!

“I think at one stage we were at 80-odd for four. Eshun batted phenomenally well, upped the rate when we needed to, and it was nice to bat with him at the other end to create a good partnership.

“It was a good score, but it’s nice to see different people contributing each week. Of course batters want to score runs each week, but rarely do you win leagues like that.

“Our seamers bowled great up top and for once they got their just rewards. Zain (Shahzad) has been great since he’s come back in it, and Eshun had a really great day, ran in well, and bowled into some great areas.”