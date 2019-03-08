SNEL Premier: Wanstead beat Billericay to leapfrog Brentwood at top; Hornchurch defeat Ilford

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead took over at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division with a thrilling one-run win over Billericay.

Andy Smith in bowling action for Billericay (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Andy Smith in bowling action for Billericay (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Contributions from Robin Das (52), Naivedyam Dwivedi, Tom Cummins (both 46) and captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (40) saw the Herons reach 236, as Nathan Khelawon (3-31) and Andy Smith (3-42) shared the bowling honours.

And the home side managed to defend that total - just - in a frantic finale, after Billericay's top four of Khelawon (38), Thomas Lee (37), Matthew Bell (40) and Darren Ironside (76) had given them hope of success.

Mohammed Fayyaz Khan (3-49) finished as the pick of Wanstead's attack, as Dwivedi (2-31) nabbed a brace, and the 25-point haul saw Wanstead leapfrog Brentwood into first place with a 10-point advantage heading into the last five matches of the season.

Brentwood saw their title hopes hit by defeat against Chelmsford.

Ian Belchamber of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Ian Belchamber of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Captain Aaron West chose to bat first at the Old County Ground and saw Will Buttleman (35) put on 90 for the first wicket with Guy Balmford.

West fell for 16, with Balmford following for 70, having hit a six and seven fours to leave the hosts 141-3.

Jack Hebron (22) and Richard Horswill (28) also chipped in, with Tom Oakley and Ben Allison adding quick runs late on to lift the total to 248-6.

Dan Hagen put on 52 for the first Chelmsford wicket with Oliver Wagstaff before falling to Charlie Griffiths.

Jamie Sorrell in batting action for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jamie Sorrell in batting action for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And Ian Belchamber dismissed Ben Clifford for a fourth-ball duck with only one more run added to the total.

Wagstaff added 120 for the third wicket with captain Jack Sterland, before falling to Belchamber for 62, but Chelmsford were left needing 68 from 14 overs with seven wickets still in hand.

Belchamber (3-34) found a way through the defences of Sterland, who hit a six and 10 fours in his 58-ball 79, to make it 186-4, but the visitors reduced their target to 47 from the last 11 overs.

Oakley got rid of James Clifford, who hit three sixes in his 26 off 24 balls, which left two new batsmen at the crease and Griffiths claimed his second wicket to make it 211-6.

Another wicket for Oakley (2-30) left Chelmsford seven down with 19 runs still needed, but Oliver Devenish and Liam Keaney knocked them off with one over to spare.

Defending champions Hornchurch had to work hard for a four-wicket win over Ilford at Harrow Lodge Park.

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa chose to bat after winning the toss, but opposite number Billy Gordon struck early to dismiss Akash Raji.

Mehad Khan bowled Mohammad Ahktar after replacing Merv Westfield, with Jas Bassan getting rid of Talha Mumtiaz to make it 91-3.

Nigel Jacobs hit seven fours in his 53 before succumbing to Gayan Sirisoma, who proceeded to run through the middle and lower order to finish with 6-28 from his 10 overs, before Ronnie Saunders dismissed Tavarasa to wrap up the innings on 160.

Jamie Sorrell (22) and Ronnie Saunders got the home side off to a solid start in reply, before falling in quick succession to Harsh Kumar and Mehtab Malik to make it 43-2.

Kieron Scarlioli followed with the total on 74, the first of Mohammad Ahktar's four victims, with Westfield and Michael Bones following.

Captain Billy Gordon was trapped lbw by Ahktar having made 35 off 58 balls, leaving Hornchurch on 131-6 and the match in the balance still.

But Bassan and Zeeshan Khan combined to see Hornchurch to their target in the 43rd over without further loss.