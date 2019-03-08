Search

T20: Essex collapse disappointing says Walter

PUBLISHED: 09:43 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 02 August 2019

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex all-rounder Paul Walter was disappointed by his side's batting collapse as they suffered an seven-wicket defeat against Hampshire in the Vitality Blast T20 on Thursday.

The Eagles overcame the loss of Cameron Delport to a first-ball duck to see Tom Westley (44) and Adam Wheater (39) put on 81 for the second wicket in eight overs.

But both fell in quick succession and wickets tumbled, before Walter's unbeaten 26 off 13 balls helped lift the total to a below-par 133 in 17 overs.

Walter said: "That batting collapse from the middle and lower order really cost us.

"It was disappointing after the start we got but there are still a few positives to take - the boys fought well in the field."

Mohammad Amir struck early with the ball in Hampshire's reply, but James Vince hit an unbeaten 87 off just 54 balls to steer his sidee to their target inside 16 overs.

Essex will look to bounce back against Gloucestershire at Bristol on Friday night and Walter added: "We spoke about trying to get early wickets but realistically once Vince got going it was going to be hard to contain them.

"It is an important game now so we need to put this one behind us and hopefully put in a good performance."

Hampshire leg spinner Mason Crane (3-24) was delighted to help his side to a rare success at Chelmsford, saying: "It was a great win. I had never won at Chelmsford before and it is my fifth season. The guys were saying out there when we were taking wickets that it was as good a chance as any.

"It felt like they were on for a big score with Wheater and Westley but we pulled it back well and finished it off.

"I got a bit of luck with one or two of the wickets but the ball was coming out the hand nicely and I feel like I am really in the competition now."

