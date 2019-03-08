Search

Chopra delighted after Essex make 'perfect start'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 April 2019

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates with Varun Chopra after taking the wicket of Craig Meschede during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Eagles opened their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with an emphatic victory away to Glamorgan

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Essex Eagles opener Varun Chopra praised his team-mates after Wednesday's 180-run victory over Glamorgan in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

After scoring 326-7 from their 50-overs in the South Group tie, the visitors dismissed the home side for 146 in reply.

Chopra top scored with 111, but was able supported by Alastair Cook (40), Tom Westley (69) and Dan Lawrence (56).

The Eagles then produced a solid display in the field with Ravi Bopara doing most of the damage with 3-26 after impressive early work by Jamie Porter (1-44), Sam Cook (2-25) and Peter Siddle (2-27).

Essex opener Chopra said “It was the perfect start for us, we had control from ball one and overall it was a good team performance.

Varun Chopra of Essex is congratulated by Daniel Lawrence after reaching his century against Glamorgan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Varun Chopra of Essex is congratulated by Daniel Lawrence after reaching his century against Glamorgan (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

“It was a little tricky at the start, but once we had three good partnerships up front, it gave licence for Dan Lawrence to show his talent.

“Our bowlers then gave us a great start, and once a side loses three wickets in the power play it gets more difficult from then on.”

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard added: “I was disappointed with our performance, but it's only one game and I am expecting a much better show at Hampshire.

“They got 50 runs too many, and our bowlers bowled too short and didn't attack the edge enough. They got off to a good start, and then smashed us in the middle. They bowled very well, made us play high risk shots, and we paid the penalty.”

Additional reporting by Edward Bevan.

