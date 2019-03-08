Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Top weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 July 2019

Hornchurch Athletic claim a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic claim a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a great weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams won their games.

A superb 87 from Sam Klein saw Hornchurch Athletic firsts to a crucial victory over Great Waltham, which took them up to second place in the Mid Essex Division One.

After Ross Raftery and Dan Stone fell cheaply, Klein joined up with Sam Samarasekera who made 70 to take Athletic up to a very useful 213.

Great Waltham were never really in the game when they batted as the Athletic opening attack of Mike Wade and Tyler Marks worked their way through the batting order.

Wade finished with on 4-37 and Marks took 3-36 as Waltham could only make 115.

This Saturday Athletic host bottom of the table Writtle, and with the first and third placed sides playing each other, a victory will cement their place in the promotion spots with just five games left.

Athletic's seconds picked up another convincing win as Lak Gill and Ajit Kumar both took four wickets to dismiss Division five table toppers Willowherbs for just 51 and won by nine wickets.

Chris Humphries also impressed in the victory as he helped his side with a score of 31.

The thirds have a 55 point lead in Division Nine after another win at Great Baddow.

Baddow could only make 140 but Athletic struggled in bat as they fell to 40-4.

However, a good response from Simon Martin saw him hit 39 to help his side to victory, while Ben Taylor added another 33 to see them home to a five wicket win.

The fourths rounded off a great weekend with a vIctory in a friendly against Old Chelmsfordians.

Shaz Rehman top for Athletic as he scored 58 while Spencer Duke also performed well as he hit 47.

Nick Willis took three wickets for 15 runs as the fourths came out on top.

The only set back for Hornchurch came in the Sunday Matchplay game where Shenfield were too strong for the under 16s, winning by nine wickets.

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Top weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams win

Hornchurch Athletic claim a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oakfield Parkonians pick up impressive victory against rivals Frenford

Ravi Teja in action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers winger Luque pleased to get off the mark

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Ché is still alive in our hearts’: Family of murdered Ilford 20-year-old speak out as callous killer jailed for life

Che Morrison was the victim of stabbing outside Ilford Station. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists