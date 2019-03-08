Top weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams win

Hornchurch Athletic claim a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a great weekend for Hornchurch Athletic as all four teams won their games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A superb 87 from Sam Klein saw Hornchurch Athletic firsts to a crucial victory over Great Waltham, which took them up to second place in the Mid Essex Division One.

After Ross Raftery and Dan Stone fell cheaply, Klein joined up with Sam Samarasekera who made 70 to take Athletic up to a very useful 213.

Great Waltham were never really in the game when they batted as the Athletic opening attack of Mike Wade and Tyler Marks worked their way through the batting order.

Wade finished with on 4-37 and Marks took 3-36 as Waltham could only make 115.

This Saturday Athletic host bottom of the table Writtle, and with the first and third placed sides playing each other, a victory will cement their place in the promotion spots with just five games left.

Athletic's seconds picked up another convincing win as Lak Gill and Ajit Kumar both took four wickets to dismiss Division five table toppers Willowherbs for just 51 and won by nine wickets.

Chris Humphries also impressed in the victory as he helped his side with a score of 31.

The thirds have a 55 point lead in Division Nine after another win at Great Baddow.

Baddow could only make 140 but Athletic struggled in bat as they fell to 40-4.

However, a good response from Simon Martin saw him hit 39 to help his side to victory, while Ben Taylor added another 33 to see them home to a five wicket win.

The fourths rounded off a great weekend with a vIctory in a friendly against Old Chelmsfordians.

Shaz Rehman top for Athletic as he scored 58 while Spencer Duke also performed well as he hit 47.

Nick Willis took three wickets for 15 runs as the fourths came out on top.

The only set back for Hornchurch came in the Sunday Matchplay game where Shenfield were too strong for the under 16s, winning by nine wickets.